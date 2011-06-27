  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 350 C
  4. Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 C
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 C Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 IS 350 C
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all IS 350 CS for sale
List Price Estimate
$14,984 - $22,477
Used IS 350 C for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A fun, sporty convertible

hal88, 09/02/2012
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

We can talk in the front seat with the top down at 50 mph with no problem from wind noise. Plenty of pep and corners well. We decided on a convertible and looked at sports cars like the Boxster, but we don't really drive in racing mode anymore and prefer a car that is smooth with plenty of power when needed. The 306 HP with a great automatic transmission does the job well. The transmission shifts are seamless. It rides almost as good as the, 300 lb lighter, ES-350 we traded in... just slightly harder because of the frame needed for a true convertible (not a convertible made from a coupe). A really nice car!

Report Abuse

Great little convertible

flyer17, 05/05/2012
15 of 60 people found this review helpful

Overall a great little fun convertible, I am 6'2" and fit in the car very well with good head room. The trunk has room for one bag of golf clubs with the top down. It handles very well. Getting between 21-22 mpg. Little hard to handle on the highway with the topdown and windows up when windy.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all IS 350 CS for sale

Related Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 C info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles