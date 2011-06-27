Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 C Consumer Reviews
A fun, sporty convertible
We can talk in the front seat with the top down at 50 mph with no problem from wind noise. Plenty of pep and corners well. We decided on a convertible and looked at sports cars like the Boxster, but we don't really drive in racing mode anymore and prefer a car that is smooth with plenty of power when needed. The 306 HP with a great automatic transmission does the job well. The transmission shifts are seamless. It rides almost as good as the, 300 lb lighter, ES-350 we traded in... just slightly harder because of the frame needed for a true convertible (not a convertible made from a coupe). A really nice car!
Great little convertible
Overall a great little fun convertible, I am 6'2" and fit in the car very well with good head room. The trunk has room for one bag of golf clubs with the top down. It handles very well. Getting between 21-22 mpg. Little hard to handle on the highway with the topdown and windows up when windy.
