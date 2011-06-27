Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 Consumer Reviews

Unusual Engine Sound, Vibration in front wheels Daniel , 12/25/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 8 people found this review helpful Hi, I have Lexus isf 300 for 3 days. From the first day I got it. I have unusual noise in my engine. I never had this kind of a car but it's my third lease. First one was a g37 ufter it, I had es350 non of them had this noise. Plus every time when I make full turn doesn't meter left or right it makes and u can feel some kind of vibration. By the way it sounds inside just like Diesel engine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

F sport breaks scream!!! Annette , 10/15/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have a 2017 Lexus IS300 f sport and the brakes squeak loudly every morning until the brakes get warmed up. Forgot snowing days because you can hear my miles away because she just screams because of the high performance brakes supposedly.... I took her into my local Lexus dealership and they wouldn’t even look into they just said it’s normal in the f sports😡 I love Lexus I have had almost all of them I had a RX a GX and still own a GS but this f sport brakes drives me insane!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My lexus experience Angela Fleming , 04/29/2020 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this is the best car. This is my 5th one I've purchased Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse