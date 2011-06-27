Estimated values
2010 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,670
|$9,882
|$11,370
|Clean
|$7,063
|$9,086
|$10,429
|Average
|$5,850
|$7,494
|$8,546
|Rough
|$4,637
|$5,902
|$6,662
Estimated values
2010 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,923
|$9,898
|$11,233
|Clean
|$7,296
|$9,101
|$10,303
|Average
|$6,043
|$7,506
|$8,443
|Rough
|$4,790
|$5,911
|$6,582
Estimated values
2010 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,174
|$9,054
|$10,321
|Clean
|$6,607
|$8,324
|$9,466
|Average
|$5,472
|$6,866
|$7,757
|Rough
|$4,338
|$5,407
|$6,048