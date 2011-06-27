Used 2018 Lexus GX 460 Consumer Reviews

Dhananjay , 07/30/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)

23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I have this car for the past 4 months and I love it every time I step in. Now, this car is old school and it lacks some of the latest gadgetry but other than that this car is best the SUV ever. For starters, I like the driving position a lot. It gives you the nice commanding view of the road for which old school SUVs are famous for. The overall visibility from the driver seat is amongst the best. I took the test drive of 2018 Q7 and MDX and I can tell you the driving position and visibility of GX460 is superior to both. Second I like the silky smooth engine and the transmission which in my opinion is the best in the industry. Third I like the ergonomics of this car a lot. Once you take the driving position, every button on the dashboard and steering is very ergonomically located. This is where I feel inspite of lack of technology when compared to the latest cars like Q7, GX460 is still very easy to drive. And the last, the turning radius of this big SUV is surprisingly very small. Its just so easy to maneuver this car because of such a small turning radius (smaller than both MDX n Q7) that you dont find any need of any park assist features that the Germans carry. Also, the 4X4 of this vehicle is legendary, along with the Lexus reliability, this car is perfect Zombie proof vehicle with can go anywhere capability. Now everything is not good, there are some shortcomings like this car is like a tank, its torquey but its slow. Second, it has a bad average fuel mileage and third in 2018 this car lacks modern driver assistance technologies.