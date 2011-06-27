Vehicle overview

The 2011 Lexus GS 450h isn't your typical hybrid. Sure, it's got a gasoline engine that runs in concert with supplemental electric motors, but that's really where the similarities end. On its own, the 3.5-liter V6 under the hood makes 292 horsepower. The electric motors boost total output to 340 hp. With this kind of power on tap, it's clear that this hybrid is geared more toward increasing performance than reducing fuel consumption.

By itself, fuel economy is still pretty respectable at an EPA-estimated 23 mpg for combined city and highway mileage. By comparison, the conventionally powered GS 350 achieves 22 mpg and trails the GS 450h in acceleration. The V8-powered GS 460 is also slower to 60 mph by a few tenths of a second, and averages only 20 mpg. Taking all of this into account, the 2011 Lexus GS 450h seems like the smart choice between its gas-only powered brethren -- at least until you consider the price.

Selecting the hybrid GS 450 will set you back an additional $12,000 over the GS 350 and $3,500 over the GS 460. For owners driving 15,000 miles annually and who purchase premium fuel at $3 a gallon, it would take about 57 years to recoup the GS 450's higher price over the GS 350 and about 11 years to recoup the price differential to the GS 460. So if the bottom line is the sole motivator drawing you to the GS 450h, perhaps you should look elsewhere. As a luxury sedan with spirited acceleration, the GS 450h is an admirable choice without a fuel economy penalty.

There are alternatives, however. You might check out the 2011 Lexus HS 250h or the 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid; both are much more fuel-efficient as well as less expensive, but neither is as sporty or prestigious as the GS. On the other hand, the diesel-powered 2011 BMW 335d and 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 Bluetec both provide a decent amount of power with even better fuel economy than the GS 450h. But as far as hybrid luxury sport sedans go, the 2011 Lexus GS 450h is the only game in town, at least until the BMW Active Hybrids hit the roads.