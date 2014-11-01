Used 2013 Lexus GS 450h for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of North Orlando - Sanford / Florida

330-Watt Mark Levinson AM/FM Stereo W/CD/Dvd Changer Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 245/40R18 Run-Flat All-Season Tires Preferred Accessory Package Rear Spoiler Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Matador Red Mica Parchment; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Check out this gently-used 2011 Lexus GS 450h we recently got in. Beautiful color combination with Matador Red Mica exterior over Light Gray interior making this the one to own! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Lexus GS 450h Hybrid is a perfect addition to any home. CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBC1KS2B5023997

Stock: B5023997

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020