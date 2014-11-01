Used 2013 Lexus GS 450h for Sale Near Me
11 listings
- 98,522 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,981
- 59,887 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,998
- 35,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,900
- 174,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 72,717 milesDelivery Available*
$17,590
- 23,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,988
- 86,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
- certified
2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT41,620 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$37,800
- 120,152 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 150,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499$630 Below Market
- 101,180 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 450h
Overall Consumer Rating4.7
sdgolwn,01/11/2014
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Purchased via Lexus' December to Remember event for $15K off sticker, so made purchase much easier. Price for this car is otherwise high for what it is. Black with flaxen seats and lux package for $60K--Because of valuation, was considering 2014 ES300h with Ultra, but this price made the GS450h more palatable. Beautiful car. Good mileage for such a large sedan. Great drive. Traded Infiniti FX35 (2009). Liked car, but dealer experience was awful. San Diego Lexus is great and complete opposite. I recommend this car to anyone--it has surprised even me how much I love it. The power in Sport + is awesome! Just passed year four, and still in love with the vehicle. What a pleasure to drive. Over summer took it to the mountains and it performed excellently. January 2019 update: I am tempted to buy a new car, but still love this one and with only 26K, hardly seems necessary. Still very happy with decision. The only criticism is Lexus needs to update/improve its user interface; there is lots of room for improvement, and is true of my NX, too. There was but one repair of late; that is, the driver's door actuator went south, but Lexus covered it. This has happened on previous Lexii have owned, so seems to be known failure point. Other that that, all is still like new. Early 2020 passenger door actuator go out and Lexus would not cover it. I emailed my thoughts to them--no reply. The car now has almost 33K miles, and still drives wonderfully.
