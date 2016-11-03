2017 Lexus GS 450h Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy for a midsize luxury sedan
- Comfortable and spacious interior is richly appointed
- Still reasonably quick and sporty
- Infotainment interface can frustrate
- Substantial cost premium over GS 350
- Backseat doesn't fold
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which GS 450h does Edmunds recommend?
Available trim levels for the 2017 Lexus GS 450h number precisely one, greatly simplifying the task of deciding on how to tailor one to your liking. Furthermore, there is only one option package and just a few standalone options available. Go for the Mark Levinson premium audio system if you are discriminating about sound quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
With the GS 450h, Lexus has managed to avoid these common pitfalls. Despite being a hybridized version of a conventional sedan, the GS 450h still rides quite well and handles commendably well. And this isn't some tepid hybrid system either — the GS 450h's elevated fuel economy makes it one of the most fuel-efficient luxury sedans available, and acceleration is still strong. The main downside to this car is the substantial price premium compared to other GS models.
2017 Lexus GS 450h models
The 2017 Lexus GS 450h is available in one well-equipped trim level. Standard features are plentiful, leaving only a handful of options to decide on, chief among them the Mark Levinson premium audio system. Under the hood of the GS 450h is a 3.5-liter V6 mated to a hybridized continuously variable transmission that delivers power to the rear wheels. Bolstered by the battery-fed electric motor, the GS 450h delivers a total output of 338 horsepower, though it's the boost in low-end torque that is most noticeable when, say, driving away from stoplights.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, heated and ventilated power front seats, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, the Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. A variety of driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced active safety features) are also included.
Notable options include that 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system we recommend plus heated rear seats and the F Sport package, which includes 19-inch wheels, special exterior and interior styling, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, enhanced steering (variable gear-ratio and rear-wheel steering) and sport front seats.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Lexus GS 450h (3.5L V6; hybrid; CVT automatic).
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior4.5
Utility3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|4.5
|Utility
|3.0
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Lexus GS 450h.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the GS 450h models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the GS 450h
Related Used 2017 Lexus GS 450h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020