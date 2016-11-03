Overall rating 3.5 / 5

There are two major types of hybrids: those that are designed from the ground up exclusively as hybrids and those that are adaptations of conventional cars. Typically, those in the latter group struggle with managing the additional weight of the hybrid components (particularly the large, heavy battery), suffering degradations in ride quality and handling.

With the GS 450h, Lexus has managed to avoid these common pitfalls. Despite being a hybridized version of a conventional sedan, the GS 450h still rides quite well and handles commendably well. And this isn't some tepid hybrid system either — the GS 450h's elevated fuel economy makes it one of the most fuel-efficient luxury sedans available, and acceleration is still strong. The main downside to this car is the substantial price premium compared to other GS models.