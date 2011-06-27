Vehicle overview

For luxury car customers who appreciate comfort and efficiency in equal measure, Lexus offers something nobody else does -- a full range of hybrid models. The 2010 Lexus GS 450h represents the midsize, mid-priced entry in the hybrid fleet between the compact HS 250h and the flagship LS 600h. There's also an RX SUV model. Utilizing technology similar to them all, the GS 450h boasts the power of a V8 engine but with gas mileage closer to a V6. This may sound appealing in theory, but in reality, the hybrid GS is a questionable purchase decision.

Equipped with the Lexus Hybrid Drive system working in tandem with the company's eager 3.5-liter V6 engine, the sporty GS 450h offers up a healthy 340 horsepower for your right foot to engage. Fuel economy represents a 30 percent improvement over similarly responsive V8 sedans. However, don't expect a true fuel-sipping hybrid like the Prius or the Lexus HS 250h. The city fuel economy number of 22 mpg is definitely impressive, but the combined figure of 23 mpg is barely better than the V6-powered GS 350. The hybrid may be 2 seconds quicker in the 0-60-mph sprint, but since when are hybrid customers more concerned with performance than fuel economy?

Aside from its hybrid-specific instrumentation, blue badging, updated grille, taillamp covers and 18-inch alloys, the 2010 Lexus GS 450h appears much like its gas-powered GS 350 and 460 brethren. As the flagship of the GS line, the 450h is loaded with premium equipment and features the same rich styling, outstanding fit and finish, quiet cabin, and superb ride and handling as its siblings.

But all this goodness doesn't come cheap, and there's a question of value to consider. Aside from the cheaper GS 350 nearly matching its fuel economy, don't count on the GS 450h's fuel savings to offset its price premium. If you're set on buying a luxury-badged fuel sipper, we'd stick with the HS 250h or consider the clean diesel BMW 335d, which gets better gas mileage than the GS.