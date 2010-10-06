Used 2007 Lexus GS 450h for Sale Near Me

11 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GS 450h Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  • 2007 Lexus GS 450h in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus GS 450h

    120,152 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus GS 450h in Red
    used

    2007 Lexus GS 450h

    150,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    $630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Lexus GS 450h in Light Green
    used

    2007 Lexus GS 450h

    101,180 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 450h in Black
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 450h

    86,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GS 450h
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 450h

    72,717 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $17,590

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 450h in Red
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 450h

    98,522 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,981

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 450h in White
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 450h

    59,887 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 450h in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 450h

    174,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 450h in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 450h

    35,475 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,900

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT

    23,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,988

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT in White
    certified

    2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT

    41,620 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $37,800

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 450h searches:

Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 450h
  4. Used 2007 Lexus GS 450h

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 450h

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 450h
Overall Consumer Rating
4.824 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
Certified GS450h
winks,06/10/2010
I recently purchased a certified GS450h. It is in excellent condition and having the 161 pt check done gives me peace of mind. I am blown away with how fast it is. A friend with a Porsche drove it and said it is much quicker off the line. The lines are great and I love the the design hasn't changed, so you can't tell that it isn't brand new. Got to love the Lexus Experience.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GS 450h
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GS 450h info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.