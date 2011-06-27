Close

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Seats Backup Monitor Genuine Wood Interior Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Smoky Granite Mica Water Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2010 Lexus HS250h includes: PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks SMOKY GRANITE MICA REAR SPOILER Rear Spoiler HEATED SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) BACKUP MONITOR Back-Up Camera NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Telematics Navigation from Telematics GENUINE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim WATER GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( 35 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBB1BAXA2012255

Stock: A2012255

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020