  • $13,888

    2011 Lexus HS 250h Base

    85,273 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gage Auto Sales - Milwaukie / Oregon

    This White 2011 Lexus HS 250h Base might be just the 4dr sedan for you. With a white exterior and dazzling tan interior, enjoy driving a set of wheels that shines through and through. Call and schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Gage Auto Sales, 13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR, 97222, Phone: (888) 205-6257, E-mail: sales@gageauto.dealerspace.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA8B2044851
    Stock: 44692
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,950

    2011 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    108,600 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carosell Motors - Vallejo / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA9B2047516
    Stock: 11338
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,899

    2011 Lexus HS 250h undefined

    84,341 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Diamond Auto Sales - La Mesa / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA6B2045142
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,500Great Deal | $1,056 below market

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    109,060 miles
    Delivery available*

    Country Hill Motors of Merriam - Merriam / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA7A2002198
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,998Fair Deal

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Base

    149,883 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Johnson Lexus of Durham - Durham / North Carolina

    HS 250h WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY! This Lexus hybrid is loaded with leather, sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, 18-inch wheels, XM satellite radio, bluetooth, aux, usb, and more!! Serviced regularly at Lexus dealerships since new including new Michelin tires about 5,000 miles ago!Here at Johnson Lexus, we price our cars aggressively to the market to ensure a pleasant purchase experience for our customers. All of our cars have gone through a stringent 161 point inspection process so you can buy with confidence. Come see why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car! Dealer Rater 2019 Dealer of The Year Award. Edmunds 5 Star Dealer. 2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA4A2004278
    Stock: D91718U
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $7,790Fair Deal

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    137,492 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida

    Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Remote Engine Start Preferred Accessory Package Rear Spoiler Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA2A2004795
    Stock: A2004795
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,991Good Deal | $962 below market

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Base

    113,026 miles
    Delivery available*

    Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Silver Sunroof/Moonroof, 10 Speakers, 17' x 7' Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Seats, Lexus Premium Audio System, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6340 miles below market average! 35/34 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! Servicing Tysons Corner, Bethesda, Washington DC, Maryland, Fairfax,Chantilly, Vienna, Annandale, Alexandria, Woodbridge and many more.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA3A2002442
    Stock: B002442
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $5,897Fair Deal

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    195,157 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas

    ONE OWNER, Bluetooth Connection, Moonroof, Premium Sound System, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Black exterior, and Tan interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA2A2001184
    Stock: TA2001184
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2020

  • $8,988Good Deal | $978 below market

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    120,753 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia

    This 2010 Lexus HS 250h 4dr 4dr Sedan Hybrid features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Opal Mica with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA0A2006738
    Stock: 20665
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $10,000Fair Deal

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    112,841 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin

    THIS HS 250H IS PACKED W/ NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOON ROOF, REMOTE ENGINE START, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, POWER WINDOWS, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTERS, AND MUCH MORE!!! NEW ARRIVAL!!! We are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA7A2003660
    Stock: USL9797B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $9,900Fair Deal

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Base

    136,010 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Seats Backup Monitor Genuine Wood Interior Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Smoky Granite Mica Water Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2010 Lexus HS250h includes: PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks SMOKY GRANITE MICA REAR SPOILER Rear Spoiler HEATED SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) BACKUP MONITOR Back-Up Camera NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Telematics Navigation from Telematics GENUINE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim WATER GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BAXA2012255
    Stock: A2012255
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $13,998

    2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined

    82,659 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Sanford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sanford / Florida

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA0A2009008
    Stock: 19311543
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,998

    2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined

    59,291 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Merrillville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merrillville / Indiana

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA8A2023092
    Stock: 19041997
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,970

    2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined

    87,975 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia

    2010 HS250  - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - CARFAX CERTIFIED - BACKUP CAMERA - BRAND NEW TIRES  - XENON HEADLIGHTS - PREMIUM WHEELS - MEMORY SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - GREAT DEAL - ALL THE OPTIONS - GOOD TIRES - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - HEATED MIRRORS - FULLY LOADED - GOOD CONDITION LEATHER ALLOYS HEATED SEATS SPORTS SUSPENSION BLUETOOTH BEAUTIFUL SILVER COLOR NO DINGS NON-SMOKER NO SCRATCHES GOOD TIRES ... Bad Credit?No Credit? No Worries.. Low Finance Rates ... Apply online www.awsautos.com ... Call 678-250-9393 ... We Ship Everywhere ... All Major Credit/Debit Card accepted... Atlanta Airport Pickup Service available...VISIT....WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM...LOCATED AT .....2069 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA GA 30062...CALL NOW 678 250 9393

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BAXA2006682
    Stock: MA006682
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,590

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    96,041 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA8A2012397
    Stock: 2000576692
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-01-2020

  • $14,998

    2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined

    71,386 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Brandywine - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brandywine / Maryland

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA1A2005372
    Stock: 19107751
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,950

    2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined

    64,332 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lexus of Madison - Middleton / Wisconsin

    EPA 34 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 64,000 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Hybrid CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGESHEATED SEATS, REMOTE ENGINE START, GENUINE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM, REAR SPOILER. Lexus HS 250h with MATADOR RED MICA exterior and PARCHMENT interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 147 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEnewCarTestDrive.com explains Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG City. WHO WE AREAt Lexus of Madison, it's our goal to provide the drivers of Middleton WI and surrounding areas with prestigious, luxury cars from Lexus. From unparalleled customer service to world-class quality, we implement our high standards every day to meet your high expectations as customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. As a certified Lexus dealer in Middleton, we go above and beyond to assist your every need. Prices exclude dealer fees. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact one of our client advisors at 608-829-8900. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA7A2023777
    Stock: P2023777
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $8,999

    2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined

    152,791 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Imperial Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHBB1BA4A2029519
    Stock: 29519
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

