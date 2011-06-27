Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h for Sale Near Me
- $13,888
2011 Lexus HS 250h Base85,273 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gage Auto Sales - Milwaukie / Oregon
This White 2011 Lexus HS 250h Base might be just the 4dr sedan for you. With a white exterior and dazzling tan interior, enjoy driving a set of wheels that shines through and through. Call and schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Gage Auto Sales, 13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR, 97222, Phone: (888) 205-6257, E-mail: sales@gageauto.dealerspace.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA8B2044851
Stock: 44692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,950
2011 Lexus HS 250h Premium108,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carosell Motors - Vallejo / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA9B2047516
Stock: 11338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,899
2011 Lexus HS 250h undefined84,341 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Diamond Auto Sales - La Mesa / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA6B2045142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,500Great Deal | $1,056 below market
2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium109,060 milesDelivery available*
Country Hill Motors of Merriam - Merriam / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA7A2002198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,998Fair Deal
2010 Lexus HS 250h Base149,883 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Johnson Lexus of Durham - Durham / North Carolina
HS 250h WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY! This Lexus hybrid is loaded with leather, sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, 18-inch wheels, XM satellite radio, bluetooth, aux, usb, and more!! Serviced regularly at Lexus dealerships since new including new Michelin tires about 5,000 miles ago!Here at Johnson Lexus, we price our cars aggressively to the market to ensure a pleasant purchase experience for our customers. All of our cars have gone through a stringent 161 point inspection process so you can buy with confidence. Come see why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car! Dealer Rater 2019 Dealer of The Year Award. Edmunds 5 Star Dealer. 2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA4A2004278
Stock: D91718U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $7,790Fair Deal
2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium137,492 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Remote Engine Start Preferred Accessory Package Rear Spoiler Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA2A2004795
Stock: A2004795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- New Listing$9,991Good Deal | $962 below market
2010 Lexus HS 250h Base113,026 milesDelivery available*
Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2010 Lexus HS 250h Silver Sunroof/Moonroof, 10 Speakers, 17' x 7' Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Seats, Lexus Premium Audio System, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6340 miles below market average! 35/34 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! Servicing Tysons Corner, Bethesda, Washington DC, Maryland, Fairfax,Chantilly, Vienna, Annandale, Alexandria, Woodbridge and many more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA3A2002442
Stock: B002442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $5,897Fair Deal
2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium195,157 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, Bluetooth Connection, Moonroof, Premium Sound System, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Black exterior, and Tan interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA2A2001184
Stock: TA2001184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $8,988Good Deal | $978 below market
2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium120,753 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2010 Lexus HS 250h 4dr 4dr Sedan Hybrid features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Opal Mica with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA0A2006738
Stock: 20665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $10,000Fair Deal
2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium112,841 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
THIS HS 250H IS PACKED W/ NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOON ROOF, REMOTE ENGINE START, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, POWER WINDOWS, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTERS, AND MUCH MORE!!! NEW ARRIVAL!!! We are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA7A2003660
Stock: USL9797B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $9,900Fair Deal
2010 Lexus HS 250h Base136,010 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Seats Backup Monitor Genuine Wood Interior Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Smoky Granite Mica Water Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2010 Lexus HS250h includes: PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks SMOKY GRANITE MICA REAR SPOILER Rear Spoiler HEATED SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) BACKUP MONITOR Back-Up Camera NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Telematics Navigation from Telematics GENUINE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim WATER GRAY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BAXA2012255
Stock: A2012255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $13,998
2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined82,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Sanford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sanford / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA0A2009008
Stock: 19311543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,998
2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined59,291 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Merrillville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merrillville / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA8A2023092
Stock: 19041997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,970
2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined87,975 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2010 HS250 - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - CARFAX CERTIFIED - BACKUP CAMERA - BRAND NEW TIRES - XENON HEADLIGHTS - PREMIUM WHEELS - MEMORY SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - GREAT DEAL - ALL THE OPTIONS - GOOD TIRES - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - HEATED MIRRORS - FULLY LOADED - GOOD CONDITION LEATHER ALLOYS HEATED SEATS SPORTS SUSPENSION BLUETOOTH BEAUTIFUL SILVER COLOR NO DINGS NON-SMOKER NO SCRATCHES GOOD TIRES ... Bad Credit?No Credit? No Worries.. Low Finance Rates ... Apply online www.awsautos.com ... Call 678-250-9393 ... We Ship Everywhere ... All Major Credit/Debit Card accepted... Atlanta Airport Pickup Service available...VISIT....WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM...LOCATED AT .....2069 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA GA 30062...CALL NOW 678 250 9393
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BAXA2006682
Stock: MA006682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,590
2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium96,041 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA8A2012397
Stock: 2000576692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $14,998
2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined71,386 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Brandywine - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brandywine / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA1A2005372
Stock: 19107751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,950
2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined64,332 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Madison - Middleton / Wisconsin
EPA 34 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 64,000 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Hybrid CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGESHEATED SEATS, REMOTE ENGINE START, GENUINE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM, REAR SPOILER. Lexus HS 250h with MATADOR RED MICA exterior and PARCHMENT interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 147 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDEnewCarTestDrive.com explains Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG City. WHO WE AREAt Lexus of Madison, it's our goal to provide the drivers of Middleton WI and surrounding areas with prestigious, luxury cars from Lexus. From unparalleled customer service to world-class quality, we implement our high standards every day to meet your high expectations as customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. As a certified Lexus dealer in Middleton, we go above and beyond to assist your every need. Prices exclude dealer fees. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact one of our client advisors at 608-829-8900. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA7A2023777
Stock: P2023777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $8,999
2010 Lexus HS 250h undefined152,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Imperial Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (35 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBB1BA4A2029519
Stock: 29519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
