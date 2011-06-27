Vehicle overview

Hybrids have been in the United States market for 15 years now and while they mostly still stick to their initial purpose — to reduce the amount of petroleum fuel consumed — they've come a long way from those early days. Fuel economy is better than ever, and they can be found in just about every vehicle segment. Notably, Lexus has been offering a hybrid midsize luxury sedan for a while now. And the 2016 Lexus GS 450h is still arguably the best of the breed.

This is a midsize luxury sedan that delivers a solid 31 mpg in combined city and highway driving while simultaneously cushioning driver and passengers in upper-class luxury and delivering a solid, even exciting, driving experience. As do other hybrids, the GS 450h mixes varying amounts of electric and internal combustion power to match the driver's demands. In slow city traffic, the dual electric motors do much of the initial work to get the midsize luxury sedan moving. The driver can also select an EV mode that uses only electricity, but only up to about 40 mph and for limited distances.

In faster city and highway traffic, the gasoline engine fires up seamlessly to provide additional thrust. And with the GS 450h, there's a lot of thrust available. When working in tandem, the electric motors and 3.5-liter V6 gas engine produce 338 horsepower, plenty of ponies to keep more spirited drivers entertained. An optional F Sport package further rewards the performance-minded with sharper handling and sportier looks.

Be aware, though, that the GS 450h costs thousands more than a similarly outfitted GS 350, its gasoline equivalent. That efficiency-enabling electric powertrain equipment doesn't come cheap. Then again, you're almost always going to have to pay a premium for the few hybrid sedans that strive to blend luxury, fuel economy and performance. The Acura RLX Hybrid is certainly one to consider, as it delivers 377 hp, 30 mpg combined and all-wheel drive to boot. There are also the 2016 BMW ActiveHybrid 5 Series and Infiniti Q50 hybrid, but neither really stands out. Among this group, the GS 450h is the most complete midsize luxury hybrid sedan.