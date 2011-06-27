Vehicle overview

It was once generally assumed that performance and fuel efficiency mixed about as well as oil and water. Now, the green revolution has changed all that. Introduced last year, the Lexus GS 450h midsize luxury sport sedan offers a unique variation of the Lexus Hybrid Drive system. The 450h's 3.5-liter V6 engine and compact electric motor have been tuned with a performance bias. Combined, they produce a total of 340 horsepower, yet still deliver up to 30 percent better fuel efficiency than a similarly potent V8 engine, while allowing this Lexus to achieve Super-Low-Emissions Vehicle (SULEV) status.

Aside from its hybrid-specific instrumentation, wheels and badging, the 2008 Lexus GS 450h looks and feels much like its lesser GS 350 and GS 460 stablemates. This means it boasts the same rakish styling, exemplary fit and finish, refined ride and handling, and full complement of luxury and convenience features. In fact, being the flagship of the line, the GS 450h features the highest creature comfort quotient, with standard amenities that are optional on other GS models -- including a power rear sunshade, heated and ventilated front seats, rear side-impact airbags, rain-sensing wipers, adaptive front lighting, a rear back-up camera and a parking assist system.

Overall, the GS 450h's combination of performance and luxury is quite impressive. But we suspect the appeal lies mostly in its niche status. Beyond some of the inherent limitations of hybrid packaging -- like a small trunk -- the 2008 Lexus GS 450h is much less involving to drive than traditional luxury sport sedans like the BMW 5 Series. At the same time, truly green-minded consumers will likely find that this model doesn't bring about nearly the amount of fuel savings one might expect of a car with a hybrid badge. But those wanting maximum thrust with minimum thirst in a truly elegant wrapper will no doubt be entirely satisfied.