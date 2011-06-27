Vehicle overview

While the typical hybrid car is all about maximizing mpg, luxury hybrids have a more complicated mission. They cater to well-heeled buyers who also want brisk acceleration, responsive handling and an elegant interior loaded with amenities. As a result, these high-end green machines are often quite enjoyable to drive, but the fuel-efficiency gains over their conventional, gasoline-only counterparts are often quite modest. The 2014 Lexus GS 450h is unique in that it offers the features and performance expected of a midsize luxury sedan while delivering the big fuel economy numbers that many hybrid shoppers expect.

Powering the 2014 Lexus GS 450h is a hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 engine, two electric motor/generators and a trunk-mounted battery pack to provide a total system output of 338 horsepower. Of course, the real appeal here is the GS 450h's impressive fuel economy. With a combined EPA rating of 31 mpg, this Lexus shines as one of the most fuel-efficient models in the luxury sedan segment.

Evaluated solely as a midsize luxury sedan, the GS 450h also hits the mark. The GS is a pleasure to experience on the open road, with capable handling and a refined and quiet ride quality. The interior is one of the classiest you'll find with its high-quality materials and excellent build quality, and the backseat is sufficiently roomy for a pair of adults. Of course, a comprehensive set of standard and optional high-tech features awaits you as well.

Ultimately, the Lexus GS 450h sedan's main shortcoming is its price. When new, it costs over $10,000 more than a similarly equipped GS 350. That price premium would take decades to recoup in gas savings. Even if you're not one to crunch the numbers, it's worthwhile to check out some of the other options for a fuel-efficient midsize luxury sedan, including the sporty new Acura RLX Sport Hybrid, the capable Audi A6 TDI and BMW 535d diesels and the more affordable Infiniti Q50 Hybrid. There are also the diesel and hybrid versions of the luxurious Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Each car here has its own set of strengths, but if you like the idea of driving a luxury sedan that provides high levels of performance and refinement -- and posts impressive mpg every time you fill up -- the 2014 Lexus GS 450h is a fine choice.