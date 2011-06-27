Vehicle overview

For the most part, having both high performance and high fuel efficiency in a midsize sport sedan is about as likely as Dr. Phil becoming "Time" magazine's Person of the Year. However, an exception to this normally hard and fast rule is the 2009 Lexus GS 450h. By combining the Lexus Hybrid Drive system with the company's feisty 3.5-liter V6 engine, the GS 450h delivers the thrill of 340 horsepower along with fuel economy numbers about 30 percent better than a similarly potent V8 engine. That means zero to 60 in around 5 seconds, along with a combined fuel mileage estimate of 23 mpg. Furthermore, this Lexus is squeaky clean, as it also achieves Super-Low-Emissions Vehicle (SULEV) status.

Apart from its hybrid-specific instrumentation, wheels and badging, the 2009 Lexus GS 450h looks and feels much like its GS 350 and GS 460 stablemates. This means a nice handling and ride balance, handsome styling, top-notch materials and build quality, and an abundance of luxury features. Being the top of the GS series family, the GS 450h comes loaded with goodies such as a power rear sunshade, heated and ventilated front seats, rear side-impact airbags, rain-sensing wipers, adaptive front lighting, a rear back-up camera and a parking assist system.

Without a doubt, the 2009 Lexus GS 450h's combination of performance, luxury and fuel economy is impressive. But there's a price to pay for this trio of lovable character traits: several, actually. One is a sticker price approaching $60,000 -- the V6-powered but otherwise similar GS 350 lists for about $12,000 less, is still respectably quick and is rated at just 1 mpg less in combined driving than the 450h. Another drawback is the 450h's smallish trunk capacity. Although increased slightly this year to about 11 cubic feet, the hybrid's trunk capacity still rates a couple cubes less than its GS stablemates. And lastly, though certainly athletic, the GS 450h isn't as involving to pilot as traditional luxury sport sedans like the BMW 5 Series. But on the whole, Lexus' hybrid sport sedan doesn't make much financial sense, but it should appeal to buyers who want performance without much of a sacrifice in fuel economy.