Used 2009 Lexus GS 450h for Sale Near Me
- $13,900
2009 Lexus GS 450h Base86,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TIMELESS MOTORCARS - STAFFORD / Virginia
***WE FINANCE**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BACK-UP CAMERA**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**BLUETOOTH**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GS 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBC96S095017702
Stock: 017702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,590
2010 Lexus GS 450h Base72,717 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GS 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBC1KS4A5021389
Stock: 2000639437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $7,995Great Deal
2007 Lexus GS 450h Base120,152 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Salem Autos - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus GS 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBC96S075011220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,499Good Deal | $630 below market
2007 Lexus GS 450h Base150,347 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tucson Used Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus GS 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBC96S875008873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,981
2011 Lexus GS 450h Base98,522 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
330-Watt Mark Levinson AM/FM Stereo W/CD/Dvd Changer Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 245/40R18 Run-Flat All-Season Tires Preferred Accessory Package Rear Spoiler Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Matador Red Mica Parchment; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBC1KS2B5023997
Stock: B5023997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $17,998
2011 Lexus GS 450h Base59,887 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBC1KS8B5023650
Stock: 18049388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Fair Deal
2007 Lexus GS 450h Base101,180 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Max Motors - Honolulu / Hawaii
Rebuilt Hybrid Battery ($5000 value) Clean CARFAX History Clear Title Premium Custom Wheels Adjustable Coil-Over Suspension Mark Levinson Premium Audio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus GS 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBC96S775004510
Stock: MM1438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2019
- $10,995
2011 Lexus GS 450h Base174,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2011 Lexus GS450H Key Features**Navigation System**Mark Levinson**Blind Spot Monitors**Parking Assist**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 450h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBC1KS8B5023728
Stock: AU07820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $34,900
2015 Lexus GS 450h Base35,475 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Lexus Hdd Navigation System Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System Blind Spot Monitor Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Light Gray; Leather-Trimmed Seats Nebula Gray Pearl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 450h with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBS1BLXFA000685
Stock: FA000685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $42,988
2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT23,810 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Orr Cadillac - Hot Springs / Arkansas
2017 Lexus GS 450h RWD eCVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBS1BL8HA002311
Stock: PT002311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $37,800
Certified 2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT41,620 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Lexus - Cincinnati / Ohio
* CLEAN CARFAX *, New Tires, Leather, Moonroof, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation, Backup Cam, Cooled Seats, Cross Traffic Alerts, Blind Spot Monitor, Clean CarFax, Smartphone Support, SiriusXM, Smart Cruise Control, Multi-Zone AC, Bluetooth, Remote Entry, Alarm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 450h F SPORT with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBS1BL1HA001744
Stock: HA001744A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
