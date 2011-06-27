Vehicle overview

Most hybrids on the market today are meant to deliver maximum fuel economy. But there are a handful of hybrids that seek to balance out improved fuel economy with some added performance potential. The hybrid-powered 2015 Lexus GS 450h is one such car that can stretch a gallon of gasoline but still manage to provide some driving excitement, too.

Just like other hybrids, the GS 450h applies a mix of both electric and gasoline power to match the driver's demands. In slow city traffic conditions, the electric motors do much of the initial work to get the midsize luxury sedan moving. The driver can also select an EV mode that uses only electricity, but only up to about 40 mph and for limited distances. With more demand placed on the accelerator, the gasoline engine fires up seamlessly to provide additional thrust.

But in the case of the GS 450h, there's a lot more potential thrust available. Together, the electric motors and 3.5-liter V6 gas engine produce a hearty 338 horsepower, which is plenty to keep more spirited drivers entertained. New for 2015, an optional F Sport package further rewards those drivers with sharper handling and looks to match. Yet if you just drive normally, you can expect fuel economy of about 30 mpg in mixed driving, which is pretty much what you'd get if you were driving, say, a Toyota Corolla. For the more pragmatic of shoppers, however, it is important to note that the GS 450h costs thousands more than a similarly outfitted GS 350, its gasoline equivalent.

Then again, you're almost always going to have to pay a premium for the few luxury sedans that strive to blend luxury, fuel economy and performance. The Acura RLX Hybrid is certainly one to consider, as it delivers 377 hp, 30 mpg combined and all-wheel drive to boot. There are also the BMW ActiveHybrid 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E400 Hybrid, though neither one's fuel economy is as good. Among this group, though, the GS 450h strikes us as the most complete luxury hybrid sedan, and we've even marked it as one of our top-rated picks in our 2015 Hybrid Buying Guide.