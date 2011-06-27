Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 Consumer Reviews
The unrecognized competitor of the A6 and 5 series
The Lexus GS350 is the luxury sport sedan that gives you the best of both worlds if you are looking for comfort and performance. It may lack a few seconds on the 0-60 time at 5.7 seconds compared to some of its German competitors, but makes up for that with the luxury features and overall quality expected from a Lexus. The F-Sport package gives the vehicle a unique styling and sportier appearance compared to the regular trim level on the GS. Lexus is a brand well known for its reliability, comfort, and quietness and of course all factors are taken into account with the GS350, but the performance singles this vehicle out from the rest of the Lexus lineup. The GS350 is made for those who do not necessarily need to feel the road while driving but still would like great acceleration and handling. Lexus is stereotyped to older clientele, but as a 21 year old the F-sport styling swept me off my feet, but the ride is what sold me on the vehicle. The Triple-beam LED headlights are a must have feature when buying this vehicle and not only look high-end from a mile down the road, but give you unbelievable visibility. I recommend anyone to test drive the GS350 if you are considering any of the other competitors to this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Real Deal
Perfect sporty and sophistication mix, throw in athletic handling, top of the line luxury inside and out, more tech features than you'll use, awesome sound system, excellent safety features, comfy seats and quiet smooth ride, ample power, and last but not least... incredible reliability, and you have a car to own that will take you on journeys for many, many, and many more miles without the fear of the auto breaking down. Now that's a Real Deal. Not to mention it looks wonderful too. This car is one to buy and keep until it's old and gray.
Very happy with Lexus GS350 f sport
Most practical sport sedan that’s also an every day commute car, comfortable seats, great handling/ride, enough acceleration, great breaking and decent fuel economy
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Slick clean and sporty
The 2018 GS 350 i bought is comfort and powers in one! Handles and glides like a dream. This is the first brand new car i bought and i like it so much i already dropped 1000 in the clear coat to keep it show room ready for years to come.. I wanted sporty stepping from a ES 350 to a GS f sport that handles much better for me, on how i drive... Aggressive. Test drive it wont disappoint. I promise!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best sedan Lexus makes!
Big fan of this rear biased 2018 GS350 AWD. Although current generation arrived 2013 it has a style and ride easily competitive with other mid size luxury models. I have owned two now and prefer the ride with all season ultra high performance tires to the grand touring. Car is also a great value. Too bad Lexus will discontinue for ES front wheel biased sedan.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GS 350
Related Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 IS 350