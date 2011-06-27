Estimated values
2006 Lexus GS 300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,401
|$6,240
|$7,251
|Clean
|$3,950
|$5,606
|$6,513
|Average
|$3,050
|$4,340
|$5,037
|Rough
|$2,149
|$3,074
|$3,561
Estimated values
2006 Lexus GS 300 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,857
|$6,690
|$7,700
|Clean
|$4,360
|$6,011
|$6,916
|Average
|$3,365
|$4,654
|$5,349
|Rough
|$2,371
|$3,296
|$3,781