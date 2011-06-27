Estimated values
1997 Land Rover Discovery XD 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$874
|$1,284
|$1,484
|Clean
|$796
|$1,168
|$1,356
|Average
|$639
|$938
|$1,100
|Rough
|$481
|$708
|$844
Estimated values
1997 Land Rover Discovery LSE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$760
|$1,243
|$1,484
|Clean
|$692
|$1,132
|$1,356
|Average
|$555
|$909
|$1,100
|Rough
|$418
|$686
|$844
Estimated values
1997 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,218
|$1,484
|Clean
|$627
|$1,109
|$1,356
|Average
|$503
|$890
|$1,100
|Rough
|$379
|$672
|$844
Estimated values
1997 Land Rover Discovery SE7 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$947
|$1,309
|$1,484
|Clean
|$862
|$1,191
|$1,356
|Average
|$692
|$957
|$1,100
|Rough
|$521
|$722
|$844
Estimated values
1997 Land Rover Discovery SD 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$681
|$1,216
|$1,484
|Clean
|$619
|$1,107
|$1,356
|Average
|$497
|$888
|$1,100
|Rough
|$375
|$670
|$844