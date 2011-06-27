2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport
MSRP range: $42,375 - $47,425
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Discovery Sport a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Discovery Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Discovery Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Discovery Sport gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Discovery Sport has 32.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Discovery Sport. Learn more
Is the Land Rover Discovery Sport reliable?
To determine whether the Land Rover Discovery Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Discovery Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Discovery Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Discovery Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport?
The least-expensive 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport is the 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,375.
Other versions include:
- P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $47,425
- P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $45,825
- P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $44,075
- P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,375
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery Sport?
If you're interested in the Land Rover Discovery Sport, the next question is, which Discovery Sport model is right for you? Discovery Sport variants include P250 R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Discovery Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
