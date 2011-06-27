Estimated values
2011 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,436
|$5,165
|$6,458
|Clean
|$3,300
|$4,959
|$6,173
|Average
|$3,028
|$4,547
|$5,603
|Rough
|$2,756
|$4,135
|$5,033
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,985
|$4,486
|$5,610
|Clean
|$2,867
|$4,307
|$5,362
|Average
|$2,631
|$3,949
|$4,867
|Rough
|$2,395
|$3,591
|$4,372