Used 2011 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews

4.3
9 reviews
Solid Minivan...

wskrides, 12/07/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Traded in an '04 Odyssey which was a reliable tank of a minivan for this '11 Sedona. Got $3K off in rebates/incentives so the deal was sweet for a minivan that doesn't have nearly the bells & whistles and frills of the new model Odyssey and Siena. But it gets the job done by transporting our 5 member family quickly & safely to where we need to go. First thousand miles have been smoooooth...

Pay more for what, exactly?

Father of four, 11/04/2010
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

Our 2011 Kia Sedona is our second minivan (we have four children aged seven and under). Traded in a VW Passat wagon, and it hurt to say goodbye to our last car with any "coolness" factor. Our other minivan is a Toyota Sienna. The Sedona is an improvement upon the Passat in every way. Far more fun to drive, with great pickup and handling. We added leather, which makes it look sharp. The interior gives the impression of being larger than the Sienna's. And other than a higher sticker price, we are not sure what advantages the Sienna offers. The Kia's mileage around town is somewhat less than advertised--around 16 mpg--but it is up to the Toyota's quality in every other way. Safe and reliable.

Repeat buyer

hobef, 05/04/2011
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

This is my 3rd Kia Sedona. I have owned a 05 Sedona XL , a 05 Kia Sedona EX and now a 11 Kia Sedona LX. I have found the Sedona to be an excellent vehicle, I have taken many trips in the van as well as to drive it dailey. I have never had any issues with the cars performance or maintenance.

Great minivan for the price!

scoop14, 03/23/2012
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

My 2011 Sedona was $6000 less out the door than Sienna and has a better warranty. Our local Kia dealership is also a well respected family business. Sienna drove slightly better but certainly not $6000 worth! Truth is with two kids & a dog to haul around it needs to be comfortable, solid & safe - it is. The Sedona's 3.5 V6 is powerful, willing, and sounds really good winding out. The auto shifts cleanly and manual mode works well in the hills. The 18/25 mileage figures are accurate. I meet or exceed these numbers when driven calmly. 5600 miles so far and one problem (sticky purge valve = rough idle) fixed without problem under warranty with loaner provided. Happy so far with my first Kia.

Good Van... 100K look out!

Dan, 04/20/2016
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have owned several Kia Sedonas' and over all we have been satisfied. I even recommend them to friends that are in the market for a van. I like that the Kia has light truck tires on it. This isn't so good for a ride, but is great in a rural venue. It also lends to a more durable tire. I feel that Kia has kind of skimped on the interior of the van. It could have more options, but I think they were trying to keep the cost down and threw some of them out the window. There are several issues to be aware of... 1. the AC pump is prone to going out at least once in the vans life. And even when it is working properly, it makes a rather annoying noise. 2. Be prepared to replace the idler pulley at least once. I have owned 2 vans and this has happened to both. 3. The paint job is kinda cheep. The handles are starting to peel and stuff... could have done better. 4. The bucket seat arms are always coming lose and require me tightening them up once a month.... rather stupid. For my major complaint.... 5. at 100K miles be prepared for something to happen. Right now I am dealing with the oil pressure sensor that is leaking oil. The shop wanted $500 to replace it so I decided to tackle it my self. I think $500 for them to do it would have been a better deal. Wicked pain in the butt!! This being said, I hope to have it fixed and back on the road. I would like to run this bad boy till the wheels fall off. I think I would buy another Kia, because there are some good points, but just be aware of the 100k jinks.

