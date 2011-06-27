Estimated values
2015 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,447
|$7,414
|$9,421
|Clean
|$5,203
|$7,089
|$8,979
|Average
|$4,715
|$6,439
|$8,097
|Rough
|$4,226
|$5,789
|$7,215
Estimated values
2015 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,788
|$7,729
|$9,713
|Clean
|$5,529
|$7,390
|$9,258
|Average
|$5,010
|$6,713
|$8,349
|Rough
|$4,491
|$6,035
|$7,439
Estimated values
2015 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,271
|$7,144
|$9,054
|Clean
|$5,035
|$6,830
|$8,630
|Average
|$4,562
|$6,204
|$7,782
|Rough
|$4,090
|$5,578
|$6,934
Estimated values
2015 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,737
|$6,507
|$8,311
|Clean
|$4,525
|$6,222
|$7,922
|Average
|$4,100
|$5,651
|$7,144
|Rough
|$3,675
|$5,081
|$6,365
Estimated values
2015 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,873
|$6,599
|$8,360
|Clean
|$4,655
|$6,310
|$7,969
|Average
|$4,218
|$5,731
|$7,186
|Rough
|$3,781
|$5,153
|$6,403
Estimated values
2015 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,069
|$6,981
|$8,927
|Clean
|$4,842
|$6,675
|$8,509
|Average
|$4,387
|$6,063
|$7,673
|Rough
|$3,933
|$5,451
|$6,837
Estimated values
2015 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,623
|$6,451
|$8,311
|Clean
|$4,415
|$6,168
|$7,922
|Average
|$4,001
|$5,603
|$7,144
|Rough
|$3,586
|$5,037
|$6,365
Estimated values
2015 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,320
|$7,271
|$9,260
|Clean
|$5,082
|$6,953
|$8,827
|Average
|$4,605
|$6,315
|$7,959
|Rough
|$4,128
|$5,678
|$7,092