Used 2015 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews
Love This Car
S.Bucel, 08/15/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful
Very Nice Looking Car inside and out! Great looking instrument panel. Very comfortable. This car is such a pleasure to drive. Very roomy interior. Great gas mileage. And the price was terrific.
Poor Fuel Economy
Bob S., 10/29/2017
SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful
Sticker Stated a Fuel Economy rating of 38 HWY, 28 City. I commute 55 miles ad roundtrip to work on the Freeway. I calculate my mileage at each fill up. I am luck to get 29 - 30 MPG HWY, and 19 - 20 MPG CITY. The dealer states that there is nothing they can do to help me.
