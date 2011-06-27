Used 2015 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

Very Nice Looking Car inside and out! Great looking instrument panel. Very comfortable. This car is such a pleasure to drive. Very roomy interior. Great gas mileage. And the price was terrific.

Bob S. , 10/29/2017 SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Sticker Stated a Fuel Economy rating of 38 HWY, 28 City. I commute 55 miles ad roundtrip to work on the Freeway. I calculate my mileage at each fill up. I am luck to get 29 - 30 MPG HWY, and 19 - 20 MPG CITY. The dealer states that there is nothing they can do to help me.