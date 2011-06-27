  1. Home
Used 2015 Kia Rio LX Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Rio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/421.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Floor Matyes
Cargo Matyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardyes
Rear Spoileryes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Measurements
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight2494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume102.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Signal Red
  • Clear White
  • Bright Silver
  • Aurora Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P185/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
