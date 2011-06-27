Vehicle overview

Affordable to buy, cheap to operate and entertaining to drive are three of our primary criteria for a desirable economy car, and the 2015 Ford Fiesta has no problem scoring high on each. A classier-than-expected interior and fully up-to-date infotainment equipment only underscore our feeling that the Fiesta is a subcompact car that punches well above its price class.

We appreciate the fact that Ford doesn't seemingly penalize you for shopping the least expensive car in its showroom. Every Fiesta hits the streets with upmarket styling, a well-fitted interior with some unexpectedly nice finishes, plus an array of electronic must-haves such as Bluetooth phone connectivity and an iPod connector as standard equipment. And if you want your fuel-sipping Fiesta to coddle you like a car costing thousands more, available equipment that once was inconceivable in a subcompact model includes push-button start, a large touchscreen infotainment interface and heated seats, with or without leather.

At the fundamental level, though, those considering a subcompact car prioritize fuel economy and the 2015 Ford Fiesta exceeds expectations in this metric, too. Its zingy 1.6-liter four-cylinder may not be the most efficient in the segment, but its EPA-estimated 31 mpg in combined driving is still pretty frugal. There's also the delightful turbocharged "EcoBoost" three-cylinder, which improves both fuel economy and acceleration. There's also the sport-tuned Fiesta ST model, which is one of the best performance bargains around.

For these and other virtues, the Fiesta received an "A" rating from our editors, but know that the more spacious and practical Honda Fit also receives our top rating in this segment. Both are also top recommended cars in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide. Other competitors didn't quite reach that pinnacle, but are nevertheless still worth consideration. The Chevrolet Sonic is just as rewarding to drive as the Fiesta, while the Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio are smart-looking choices with lengthy warranties and commendable value. All, unlike the Fit, are available as sedans and hatchbacks.

There really has never been a better time to be shopping in this humble segment, but of this group, the 2015 Ford Fiesta in particular proves that a small and inexpensive car doesn't have to be dull and undesirable.