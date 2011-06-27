  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(79)
Appraise this car

2015 Honda Fit Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched small car versatility thanks to unique rear seat design
  • quick acceleration
  • high fuel economy
  • spacious seating and cargo area
  • excellent visibility.
  • Sedan version isn't offered
  • touchscreen interface can be frustrating to use.
List Price Range
$7,995 - $14,988
Edmunds' Expert Review

A roomier cabin and improved fuel economy allow the redesigned 2015 Honda Fit to maintain its place as one of the top choices in the subcompact car segment.

Vehicle overview

When the Honda Fit debuted eight years ago it quickly became a favorite of economy car shoppers. It's fair to say it wasn't because of the car's rather controversial styling, but with its flexible configurations for interior seating and cargo, a fuel-efficient engine and a relatively fun-to-drive demeanor, the Fit proved that you didn't need to suffer an anonymous econobox just for good mileage. Now entering its third generation, the 2015 Honda Fit looks to keep the good times rolling while also becoming even more appealing.

The Fit's distinctive wedge shape largely carries over, but this time the Fit looks a little more grown up. A new grille and headlight design, LED taillights and available 16-inch wheels align it visually with other Hondas. The new Fit's overall body length shrinks a little, but the wheels are set farther apart this year and the rear suspension has been redesigned to free up more room for those riding in the back. Indeed, the amount of room rear passengers enjoy in the new Fit is truly astonishing, as even a pair of 6-foot-plus adults won't feel squeezed.

If you need a small hatchback that can haul serious amounts of cargo, the redesigned 2015 Honda Fit is the one to get.

The Fit's enhanced seating does come at the expense of some luggage space, but with nearly 53 cubic feet, the 2015 Fit's cargo area still remains substantially bigger than those of its competitors. A main reason for this is the Fit's novel "Magic" seat. Its ability to fold completely flat or flip its seat bottom up grants the Fit an unmatched versatility for carrying passengers, mountain bikes, large pets or most things in between. The Fit also gains higher-quality interior materials, the availability of heated leather seats and new technology features like a larger touchscreen interface, smartphone app integration and keyless ignition.

Just about everything is new under the hood as well. The four-cylinder engine is still 1.5 liters in size, but various revisions, including the addition of direct injection technology, help it produce a little more power and better fuel efficiency than before. A new six-speed manual transmission (the previous Fit only had five forward gears) and a new continuously variable automatic transmission (replacing a traditional five-speed automatic) are also part of the deal. Hit the road and you should see an impressive 32-36 mpg combined, depending on what model you pick.

With its new look, more refined interior and improved fuel economy, the 2015 Honda Fit earns an Edmunds "A" rating and is again among the best in its class. The Fit is also one of the top recommended cars in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide. Granted, it's no longer the no-brainer it once was, as alternatives like the excellent, Edmunds "A"-rated 2015 Ford Fiesta and value-rich Hyundai Accent also prove that an inexpensive car doesn't have to be an unappealing one. Those and other competitors also offer sedan body styles and generally more standard features for the money, but none offer the kind of interior flexibility that makes the Fit one of the most versatile hatchbacks available.

2015 Honda Fit models

The 2015 Honda Fit is offered in LX, EX, EX-L and EX-L with Navi trim levels.

A 7-inch touchscreen interface is included starting at the EX trim level. Leather upholstery is standard in EX-L models.

Standard equipment on LX models includes 15-inch wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch display screen and a four-speaker sound system with CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

EX models add 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot display, and a six-speaker audio system with Pandora functionality, smartphone app integration (HondaLink) and an HDMI input (needed for many HondaLink features, including a streaming navigation app).

Going with the EX-L gets you heated mirrors, leather upholstery and heated front seats, while the EX-L with Navi adds, predictably, a navigation system with voice recognition as well as HD and satellite radio upgrades.

2015 Highlights

After being on hiatus for 2014, the Honda Fit is fully redesigned for 2015. Highlights include improved fuel economy, greater interior space and new technology and safety features.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Honda Fit features a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine generating 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on LX and EX models, while a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. EX-L models are only offered with the CVT.

During Edmunds testing, a 2015 Honda Fit EX-L with Navi ran from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds; that's pretty quick for the subcompact segment.

Equipped with the manual transmission, the Fit returns an EPA-estimated 32 mpg combined (29 city/37 highway). CVT-equipped models deliver 35 mpg combined (32 city/38 highway), except for the entry-level LX. At 36 mpg combined (33 city/41 highway), it yields the best fuel economy of the lineup.

Safety

Every 2015 Honda Fit comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active head restraints.

Notable is the LaneWatch blind-spot system (EX and EX-L trim), which instantly switches the 7-inch screen's display to a low and wide view of the passenger side blind spot when the right turn signal is engaged.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Fit earned a top score of "Good" for its safety in moderate-overlap frontal-offset impacts. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Fit originally earned a second-worst score of "Marginal." Honda subsequently redesigned the Fit's front bumper, however, and IIHS retesting resulted in an improved (second-best) "Acceptable" rating. Honda says owners of Fits built before the change will be given the opportunity to have their cars modified with the new bumper free of charge. In all other IIHS tests of side-impact protection, roof strength, seatbelts and head restraints (whiplash protection), the Fit earned a "Good" score.

The government has also crash tested the new Fit. Here, the Fit earned a five-star overall rating for safety (out of a possible five), with five stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection.

At the Edmunds test track, a 2015 Honda Fit EX-L with Navi came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet; about 5 feet longer than average for this class.

Driving

The 2015 Honda Fit has a composure at freeway speeds that was lacking in the outgoing car. Directional stability is far better, so it's much easier to keep the car in a lane. It's also notably quieter at those higher speeds, making long trips more enjoyable. The 2015 Fit feels sharper and more confident when going around turns compared to its predecessor, though the steering effort is generally too light for our tastes.

The 2015 Honda Fit provides snappier acceleration around town than its predecessors, and it's quieter on the highway.

While the new engine isn't really more potent on paper, in the real world its direct fuel-injection technology helps give the Fit a snappier feel when driving around town. Shifting the new six-speed manual transmission is a breeze. You'll likely be just as happy with the new CVT. It swiftly "downshifts" when you need quick acceleration, unlike some other CVTs, which seem to produce more noise than action.

Interior

The former Fit's cabin design was lacking in terms of its overall materials quality as well as the look and feel of various knobs and switches. It simply fell short of competitors like the Accent or Fiesta. The 2015 Fit, however, makes a large leap inside, drawing a more modern and updated feel from Honda's Civic and Accord. It's also roomier than ever before. The expansive amount of rear seat space -- there's more rear legroom than in the Accord -- means comfortable seating for two tall adults and/or easy installation of child safety seats.

The Honda Fit's rear seats provide an abundance of legroom for such a small car, making it a viable option for families.

On the upper trims, the Fit boasts new smartphone amenities. HondaLink operates through the 7-inch touchscreen to provide voice control, plus a variety of search, audio and social media functions. It also allows the car's touchscreen to display and operate an available navigation app. Streamed through a newer Apple iPhone, it provides an in-dash navigation experience at a much lower cost, but with less functionality than the superior integrated navigation system available on the EX-L trim. Overall, we've found the system's menu design a little cumbersome and dislike its touch-operated volume control and overly busy procedure for setting radio presets, but responses are quick and we appreciate the touchscreen's swipe-and-pinch functionality. Android phones are not currently compatible with HondaLink, although Honda claims that this will change soon.

What continues to set the Fit's interior apart, though, is the cleverly designed 60/40-split "Magic" rear seat. Flipping up the seat bottom creates a narrow, floor-to-roof space that can accommodate taller items that wouldn't otherwise fit within such a small car. The Fit is a great choice for those with large dogs or outdoor gear; two bikes can stand side by side (with front wheels removed) in the rear seat well, for example. Folding both rear seatbacks down yields a flat load floor and 52.7 cubic feet of cargo room, nearly as much as some small crossovers. The Fit's front passenger seat also folds flat to accommodate items nearly 8 feet long.

The 2015 Fit's rear seats can fold either down or up and out of the way to provide floor-to-roof cargo convenience.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Honda Fit.

5(47%)
4(28%)
3(10%)
2(7%)
1(8%)
4.0
79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great little car on a serious budget
Quick,10/07/2015
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
I'm going to try and keep this review short by trying to skip over all the technical specs you've already read and just get straight to the good and the bad, but first I think it is important that I give you som e background. I'm in my early 20's just graduated college and my previous car was an ultra-plush 1997 Pontiac Bonneville. (Think of it as your favorite recliner on wheels.) The Bonneville was great, but it was quickly turning into a money pit and it was time for a new car. I've owned the car for about six months now, and I'm still in love with it, but it does have a few downsides. First of all, the car is rated 38/40 mpg (city, hwy), however I drive mostly highway miles and in order for me to actually get my average mpg per tank below 40, I've got to drive around in sport mode approximately 15% of the time and drive pretty aggressively. On average, I get between 42 and 45 mpg. I've gotten 47 - 50 before on long road trips, or by driving extremely conservatively. Needless to say, the mpg's are great. The car has a pretty stiff suspension, and the base model lacks a lot of the sound-dampening materials of the higher end models, so there is a good bit of road noise. The stiff suspension also gives you a powerful incentive to avoid any and all bumps in the road as they do not absorb much of the impact and I'm always afraid of hurting my precious automobile. I did have to drive down one particularly terrible country road that was absolutely full of potholes, and now there are a few light rattles in the seat belt columns, which is pretty vexing since it is a brand new car. The car is extremely easy to drive. The steering wheel turns with very little effort, acceleration and braking is smooth. Acceleration is kind of sluggish, especially if you are coming from a full size sedan like me, but I don't really mind it as it's still a fun drive. Sports mode basically just makes the engine rev higher and provides a noticeable increase in responsiveness. Economy mode is a more dramatic change, with extremely sluggish acceleration and reduced A/C performance. Personally, I only use it when travelling on the highway. The car will get extremely hot out in the sun, which is to be expected with the all black interior, but the A/C can take care of it in a matter of seconds, so it's not really an issue. The seats are comfortable, but don't really cradle your body, so you have a tendency to slide a little in the turns. Additionally, the center console "armrest" is completely unusable because it is practically on the floor. The radio sounds like every other normal car stereo, except for the Bluetooth. I'm not sure if it is just my phone or what, but the sound quality there is pretty bad. It's like using a payphone. The last, and maybe most important, thing to note, is that my particular car seems to have a few quality control issues. A few of the dashboard panels don't line up quite right. The window trim on one door seems to stick out further than all the others, and the front bumper seems to have too large a gap in the panels on one side. When it gets hot, the rear window squirter leaks and leaves a nearly impossible to remove streak from the soap on the window. These are all things that I'll have to ask the dealer about when I go for an oil change. Final verdict: despite its few flaws, I absolutely love it and feel that I made the right choice.
Overall, I love it
John Signorino,08/16/2015
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
I'm basing this review for what I paid for the car. For that, after having the car for over a year, I'm still thrilled driving it. It handles very nicely and I'm amazed how fast I can take some turns and the car just sticks and feels so in control. Great road feedback. The manual is so smooth and easy to shift. Acceleration is good enough for me; not crazy fast at all but certainly easy enough to "gun it". What I love is the fun factor of driving it, the fantastic gas mileage, the room for things, the ease of parking and handling, the looks, the feel, the back up camera, the side camera, no bad blind spots, easy shifting, sun roof, pretty good sound system, keyless entry, low maintenance, rear wiper, hatch, lot of cup holders, and it's a Honda. The front seats are too hard for long rides. I learned to put sit on a car cushion for that. But for average driving, the seats feel fine for me. Update: The Fit is 2 years old now. Had it into the dealership 3 times for recalls. Yeah, it's irritating but it wasn't so bad. Other than that, the car has been running like a champ. I don't know how I could switch to another car now since I got used to how I can arrange the seats in the Fit. I really can't! Great mileage and a very fun manual 6 speed to drive. And the backup camera!! How fricken nice! Love the side view camera, too. Again, I could never get a car without them since I am used to them. Makes things MUCH safer. My wife liked the Fit so much that she wanted the larger HR-V and she got it and loves it. Update: Still is running like a champ. I added a car rack to it for carrying two kayaks. It's almost always carrying kayaking and fishing gear. The magic seats are SO handy! The car "fits" my needs so much, it's hard to imagine me going with another. Update: I don't think there was ever a car I liked so much. I have no desire to get anything else. It sounds strange, but it's true. Update: Since I use it so much for so many different things, the back seats are often going up or down or flat. It still runs great. I have a few scratches (actually more than a few) but no dents. Just a fantastic, fun, practical, reliable car. It's kind of like a good marriage; it's not perfect but at this point I'm not wanting to switch to another when I know I already have a good thing going.
Update-2015 Honda Fit at 60,000+ miles
Silverfit15,09/24/2015
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased my 2015 Fit LX in mid August 2014. Going from a Toyota Corolla to a Fit was a pleasure. Nothing wrong with the Toyota, but it is more an appliance than a car. Great transportation and comfort-but very boring to drive. The Fit is just the opposite. While the car has a CVT transmission, it is still quick, responsive and fund to drive. The Fit holds the road better than you would think for an economy car, but with a composed and compliant ride for it's size. Everyone who has seen the Fit is impressed with how large it is inside compared to it's exterior dimensions. Other that a dear hitting the car along the passenger side of the car at 60 MPH, the car has had no issues. I have also done my oil changes, which is fairly easy, even though you need to remove the engine splash pan to get to the drain and filter. I travel 110 mile each day to work and back home. My average MPG has ranged from 42 to 45.5 in all kinds of weather, with the A/C both on and off. My friends with hybrids can't believe the mileage I get, and the cost of the car was nowhere near what they paid. As for front seat comfort, I have no complaints. I spend almost three hours each day in the Fit, and at no time find myself uncomfortable. Overall, I am extremely happy with my decision to go with a Fit, and would recommend it to anyone looking for a good blend of economy, performance and utility in a small package. UPDATE: In August 2017, Sold the Honda Fit to my son. He is a college student so we took a small down payment and let him assume the monthly payments. His 1996 Jeep Cherokee was on it's last leg. He is a big guy, about 6"2" and 250+ lbs. He loves the car, the gas mileage, interior room and reliability. The only times it has been in the shop is for three recalls, which I expected better from Honda. Otherwise, regular maintenance, oil changes and transmission fluid change ($110.00). I have shown him how to change the oil and filter-so we do it together every 10K. Oil changes take less than 1/2 hour, and doing it ourselves insures it is done correctly. Overall, this car has been a great investment and very reliable.
Fit - A great car for City Dweller-Active Lifestylists
linslewis,05/21/2015
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
Traded a 2009 Fit Sport for a 2015 Fit Ex. Both are manual transmission & greatly enjoying the upgrades Honda in to the new generation. I live in suburbia USA & commute to a major city for work approximately 22 miles each way. Have enjoyed the peppiness of the new Fit, as well as the ability to transport 2 bikes, plus gear in the back for weekend bike rides. I am missing that extra 1.6" Honda took when reducing overall length. I am a driver at heart, & having tons of fun.
See all 79 reviews of the 2015 Honda Fit
Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
32 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2015 Honda Fit Overview

The Used 2015 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), and EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Honda Fit?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Honda Fit trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Honda Fit EX is priced between $7,995 and$14,988 with odometer readings between 26938 and140162 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Fit EX-L is priced between $13,000 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 69121 and69121 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Fit LX is priced between $14,250 and$14,250 with odometer readings between 18954 and18954 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Honda Fits are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Honda Fit for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2015 Fits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 18954 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Honda Fit.

Can't find a used 2015 Honda Fits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Fit for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,192.

Find a used Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,634.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Fit for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,672.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,348.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Honda Fit?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

