Used 2001 Kia Rio Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Rio
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/345.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Measurements
Length165.9 in.
Curb weight2242 lbs.
Ground clearance6 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base94.9 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gold
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Light Silver
  • Emerald Green
  • Classic Red
  • Forest Green
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
13 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
P175/70R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
