Estimated values
2001 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,264
|$1,634
|Clean
|$490
|$1,118
|$1,448
|Average
|$359
|$825
|$1,077
|Rough
|$228
|$533
|$705
Estimated values
2001 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,266
|$1,634
|Clean
|$500
|$1,120
|$1,448
|Average
|$366
|$827
|$1,077
|Rough
|$233
|$534
|$705