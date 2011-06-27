Used 2001 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

Good first car rio888 , 09/01/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought it used with 98,000 miles. Now it has 138,000. I have driven it across the country and back, with no porblems and good gas mileage Mine gets in the low 30's city, and high 30's highway. It doesnt have much power, put it still runs good at 80 mph, and topped it out at 116. If you don't mind an odd looking car, then get it. It dont have ac or power steering, but its small and not hard to steer, and ac is overated. Report Abuse

Careful Tiago Moraes , 05/10/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When I bought my Rio it was clean, I mean clean like new, you could still smell that new car smell in it, the other owner took such a good care of it and I was very exited to have a car that was so new, so I drove it to work and home and one day when I parked the car at work a piston broke off and that was the end of the car, for no reason or now warning signs a piston broke and now I have to change the whole engine. Kia won't cover it (of course) now I have a car that looks new but doesn't run, it has only 60,000 miles and all three mechanics told me it was garbage, so be careful and listen to what people have to say.

Worst car ever made!!!!!! Cindy1106 , 05/20/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the worst car I have ever had. I have had to replace the transmission twice. I had to replace the master cylinder, airbag, brakes and the control modulator. Now the car kis constantly stalling and the Kia dealer mechanics cant even tell me whats wrong with it. If you want a reliable cheap car, save yourself plenty of headaches and buy and hyundai or toyota.

Love my Little Car Taclivin , 10/28/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This little car has been a great one. No issues with regular oil changes, tires, and brakes. It is a tiny car and really only fits the driver comfortably. Kids in the back have absolutely NO leg room,and if you have a passenger next to you be prepared to be close...really close.This little car never did me any wrong, and with had no frills, there was never anything extra to break. It was my daily commuter. The heater in this car works amazingly! Cold start to fully thawed in 5min flat! After ten years it has began to rattle itself to death. To the point where I no longer want to drive on the freeway. I have no interest in getting my little beater fixed, just gonna drive it till it dies.