  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2001 Kia Rio
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Rio
5(31%)4(28%)3(19%)2(14%)1(8%)
3.6
64 reviews
Write a review
See all Rios for sale
List Price Estimate
$777 - $1,802
Used Rio for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good first car

rio888, 09/01/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought it used with 98,000 miles. Now it has 138,000. I have driven it across the country and back, with no porblems and good gas mileage Mine gets in the low 30's city, and high 30's highway. It doesnt have much power, put it still runs good at 80 mph, and topped it out at 116. If you don't mind an odd looking car, then get it. It dont have ac or power steering, but its small and not hard to steer, and ac is overated.

Report Abuse

Careful

Tiago Moraes, 05/10/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

When I bought my Rio it was clean, I mean clean like new, you could still smell that new car smell in it, the other owner took such a good care of it and I was very exited to have a car that was so new, so I drove it to work and home and one day when I parked the car at work a piston broke off and that was the end of the car, for no reason or now warning signs a piston broke and now I have to change the whole engine. Kia won't cover it (of course) now I have a car that looks new but doesn't run, it has only 60,000 miles and all three mechanics told me it was garbage, so be careful and listen to what people have to say.

Report Abuse

Worst car ever made!!!!!!

Cindy1106, 05/20/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the worst car I have ever had. I have had to replace the transmission twice. I had to replace the master cylinder, airbag, brakes and the control modulator. Now the car kis constantly stalling and the Kia dealer mechanics cant even tell me whats wrong with it. If you want a reliable cheap car, save yourself plenty of headaches and buy and hyundai or toyota.

Report Abuse

Love my Little Car

Taclivin, 10/28/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This little car has been a great one. No issues with regular oil changes, tires, and brakes. It is a tiny car and really only fits the driver comfortably. Kids in the back have absolutely NO leg room,and if you have a passenger next to you be prepared to be close...really close.This little car never did me any wrong, and with had no frills, there was never anything extra to break. It was my daily commuter. The heater in this car works amazingly! Cold start to fully thawed in 5min flat! After ten years it has began to rattle itself to death. To the point where I no longer want to drive on the freeway. I have no interest in getting my little beater fixed, just gonna drive it till it dies.

Report Abuse

Love it

mykia2, 11/04/2011
4 of 9 people found this review helpful

i absolutely love my kia. i got my rio sedan with about 83,500 miles on it and now has 90,000+. when i bought it the fuel pump was about done with itself so i bought a new fuel pump for $110 and works gret now. while takes a minute to gety up to speed on the highway because of the engine size, the car works great in town.i am nothing but excited to drive this car all the time. sometimes i will find myself just leaving the house to take a cruise just for the sake of driving it. the front ond was rattling alot but i just wrapped some electrical tape around the hook to hole the hood down and it stopped.great car i have owned. my car came with the original radio stereo and has only a tape player

Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rios for sale

Related Used 2001 Kia Rio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles