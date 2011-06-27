Used 2001 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews
Good first car
I bought it used with 98,000 miles. Now it has 138,000. I have driven it across the country and back, with no porblems and good gas mileage Mine gets in the low 30's city, and high 30's highway. It doesnt have much power, put it still runs good at 80 mph, and topped it out at 116. If you don't mind an odd looking car, then get it. It dont have ac or power steering, but its small and not hard to steer, and ac is overated.
Careful
When I bought my Rio it was clean, I mean clean like new, you could still smell that new car smell in it, the other owner took such a good care of it and I was very exited to have a car that was so new, so I drove it to work and home and one day when I parked the car at work a piston broke off and that was the end of the car, for no reason or now warning signs a piston broke and now I have to change the whole engine. Kia won't cover it (of course) now I have a car that looks new but doesn't run, it has only 60,000 miles and all three mechanics told me it was garbage, so be careful and listen to what people have to say.
Worst car ever made!!!!!!
This is the worst car I have ever had. I have had to replace the transmission twice. I had to replace the master cylinder, airbag, brakes and the control modulator. Now the car kis constantly stalling and the Kia dealer mechanics cant even tell me whats wrong with it. If you want a reliable cheap car, save yourself plenty of headaches and buy and hyundai or toyota.
Love my Little Car
This little car has been a great one. No issues with regular oil changes, tires, and brakes. It is a tiny car and really only fits the driver comfortably. Kids in the back have absolutely NO leg room,and if you have a passenger next to you be prepared to be close...really close.This little car never did me any wrong, and with had no frills, there was never anything extra to break. It was my daily commuter. The heater in this car works amazingly! Cold start to fully thawed in 5min flat! After ten years it has began to rattle itself to death. To the point where I no longer want to drive on the freeway. I have no interest in getting my little beater fixed, just gonna drive it till it dies.
Love it
i absolutely love my kia. i got my rio sedan with about 83,500 miles on it and now has 90,000+. when i bought it the fuel pump was about done with itself so i bought a new fuel pump for $110 and works gret now. while takes a minute to gety up to speed on the highway because of the engine size, the car works great in town.i am nothing but excited to drive this car all the time. sometimes i will find myself just leaving the house to take a cruise just for the sake of driving it. the front ond was rattling alot but i just wrapped some electrical tape around the hook to hole the hood down and it stopped.great car i have owned. my car came with the original radio stereo and has only a tape player
Sponsored cars related to the Rio
Related Used 2001 Kia Rio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 Kia K900
- 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid
- 2019 Kia Niro EV
- Kia Soul EV 2019
- Kia Soul 2020