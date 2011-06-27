Estimated values
2009 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,447
|$3,875
|$4,701
|Clean
|$2,231
|$3,535
|$4,292
|Average
|$1,800
|$2,855
|$3,475
|Rough
|$1,369
|$2,175
|$2,659
Estimated values
2009 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,200
|$3,375
|$4,055
|Clean
|$2,006
|$3,079
|$3,703
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,487
|$2,998
|Rough
|$1,231
|$1,895
|$2,293
Estimated values
2009 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,932
|$4,639
|$5,627
|Clean
|$2,674
|$4,232
|$5,138
|Average
|$2,157
|$3,418
|$4,160
|Rough
|$1,641
|$2,604
|$3,182
Estimated values
2009 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,902
|$4,350
|$5,185
|Clean
|$2,647
|$3,968
|$4,734
|Average
|$2,135
|$3,205
|$3,833
|Rough
|$1,624
|$2,442
|$2,932
Estimated values
2009 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,799
|$4,382
|$5,296
|Clean
|$2,553
|$3,997
|$4,836
|Average
|$2,059
|$3,228
|$3,915
|Rough
|$1,566
|$2,460
|$2,995
Estimated values
2009 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,763
|$4,330
|$5,234
|Clean
|$2,520
|$3,950
|$4,779
|Average
|$2,033
|$3,190
|$3,870
|Rough
|$1,546
|$2,430
|$2,960