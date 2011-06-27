Vehicle overview

Higher gas prices in 2008 have made compact crossovers increasingly popular. People are coming to realize that even if they can't live without that high, commanding seating position, they probably don't need an enormous vehicle to go along with it. Jeep would seem to be ideally positioned to help these folks out, as the brand offers not one, not two, but three small SUVs. The longest-serving and probably the best well known of the bunch is the 2009 Jeep Liberty.

As the most macho of this Jeep trio, the Liberty boasts a robust chassis, steep approach angles, impressive suspension articulation and proficient four-wheel-drive systems. Combined, they allow the Liberty to tackle the type of rugged terrain that a Honda CR-V would scurry away from. The Liberty's off-road image and attendant styling treatment also set it apart from the rounded, often cutesy compact crossovers with which it competes.

Unfortunately, the Liberty is not nearly as well-suited for on-pavement use as other vehicles in this segment. Although ride and handling have been improved for 2009, this compact Jeep still isn't as comfortable, controllable or generally "carlike" as models like the CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4. Materials quality is also a low point. To its credit, the Liberty does offer a few novel features like digital music storage, driver-seat memory and the Sky Slider roof, which is a sliding canvas panel that exposes most of the cabin to the elements.

For those who want a small SUV that stakes out the middle ground between off-road vehicle and family-friendly compact crossover, the 2009 Jeep Liberty may be worth a look. However, we think the Liberty requires too many compromises on both sides of this equation. Any of the other above-mentioned vehicles will likely be better choices for most folks, while those truly in need of an off-roading rig will want to check out Jeep's own Wrangler as well as the Nissan Xterra and Toyota FJ Cruiser.