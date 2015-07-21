Used 2002 Jeep Liberty for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Jeep Liberty Limited in Black
    used

    2002 Jeep Liberty Limited

    247,820 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,966

    $619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Liberty Sport in Red
    used

    2002 Jeep Liberty Sport

    84,874 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    $699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Liberty Sport in Silver
    used

    2002 Jeep Liberty Sport

    141,535 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    $795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Liberty Limited in Silver
    used

    2002 Jeep Liberty Limited

    114,825 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Liberty Limited
    used

    2002 Jeep Liberty Limited

    178,050 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Liberty Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Jeep Liberty Limited

    125,261 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Liberty Sport
    used

    2002 Jeep Liberty Sport

    171,982 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Liberty Limited in White
    used

    2002 Jeep Liberty Limited

    142,971 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Sport

    91,385 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,997

    $1,628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Sport in White
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Sport

    94,061 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    $890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Sport in Red
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Sport

    122,531 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    $617 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Renegade in Silver
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Renegade

    138,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Sport in Black
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Sport

    168,187 miles

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Limited

    136,050 miles

    $4,712

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Limited in Red
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Limited

    127,111 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,100

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Sport

    114,700 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Sport in Silver
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Sport

    116,877 miles

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Liberty Sport in Black
    used

    2003 Jeep Liberty Sport

    182,870 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Liberty

Overall Consumer Rating
4.3305 Reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Still have my 2002!
Gail,07/21/2015
Renegade 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M)
I bought this jeep when the 2002 hit the showroom floor. I absolutely love it. Currently has around 175,000 miles on it. Over the 13 years I've had it the first 11were awesome. The only problem was that the a/c compressor had to be replaced at about year 6 (80,000 miles or so). Regularly maintained. Recently had to replace the fan. Both rear doors/windows are problematic. One of the doors won't open from the inside or out and the window won't open on the other. Minor considering the overall reliability. She still looks good on the outside. Driver side carpet and upholstery are very worn, but that is to be expected. I want my next vehicle to be a Jeep, but hopefully that will be several years from now! Update July 2016: I still have and love my Jeep. Update July 2017: I still have and love this Jeep. It has been so reliable that I am about to give it to my grandson when he turns 16 in a couple of months. Update January 2018: I gave the Jeep to my grandson for his 16th birthday in November. I trust the vehicle and he’s happy. I’ve bought another Jeep. If this one is just as good then I’ll give it to my other grandson in 10 years.
Report abuse
