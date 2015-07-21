Used 2002 Jeep Liberty for Sale Near Me
Gail,07/21/2015
Renegade 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M)
I bought this jeep when the 2002 hit the showroom floor. I absolutely love it. Currently has around 175,000 miles on it. Over the 13 years I've had it the first 11were awesome. The only problem was that the a/c compressor had to be replaced at about year 6 (80,000 miles or so). Regularly maintained. Recently had to replace the fan. Both rear doors/windows are problematic. One of the doors won't open from the inside or out and the window won't open on the other. Minor considering the overall reliability. She still looks good on the outside. Driver side carpet and upholstery are very worn, but that is to be expected. I want my next vehicle to be a Jeep, but hopefully that will be several years from now! Update July 2016: I still have and love my Jeep. Update July 2017: I still have and love this Jeep. It has been so reliable that I am about to give it to my grandson when he turns 16 in a couple of months. Update January 2018: I gave the Jeep to my grandson for his 16th birthday in November. I trust the vehicle and he’s happy. I’ve bought another Jeep. If this one is just as good then I’ll give it to my other grandson in 10 years.
