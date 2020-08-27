Used 2006 Jeep Liberty for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 81,316 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995$1,009 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL48KX6W267293
Stock: 267293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,627 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$2,386 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL58K96W237997
Stock: 237997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,295$2,328 Below Market
J-Linn Motors - Clearwater / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GK48K36W152764
Stock: 12729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,505 miles
$4,437$1,366 Below Market
Leith Chrysler Jeep - Raleigh / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner. Moonroof, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, 28C SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SE... MINI OVERHEAD CONSOLE, PWR SUNROOF CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: 28C SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 3.7L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, fog lamps, deep tinted glass, speed control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, silver luxury aluminum wheels, PWR SUNROOF, MINI OVERHEAD CONSOLE universal garage door opener, trip computer, vehicle info center. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: At Leith Chrysler Jeep, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding your highest expectations, every time. Visit today and allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GK48K56W112086
Stock: C007260A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 82,690 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL48K06W198954
Stock: 198954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,377 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000$615 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. *Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL58K66W253994
Stock: R6971A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 142,430 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,499$1,848 Below Market
M & M and Sons Auto Sales - Lutz / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GK48K16W122887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 205,577 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998$328 Below Market
Phil Long ValuCar Academy - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Extra Clean. CD Player, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, New Tires, New Brakes, Local Trade, Edmunds.com's review says 'Extremely capable off-road, high tow capacity'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Control Jeep Limited with Black exterior and Med Slate Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5200 RPM*. VEHICLE FEATURES Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Bucket Seats EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'Jeep Liberty is well-suited for those seeking a compact SUV that holds its own in the wilderness.'. VISIT US TODAY Prices do not include sales tax, finance charges, costs of emission tests, other governmental fees, or taxes and transportation costs incurred after sale, to deliver the vehicle to the purchaser at the purchaser's request. Vehicle pricing is subject to change without notice based on current manufacturer rebates and incentives and current vehicle market value. Contact dealer for most current information. Vehicle availability is subject to prior sale and system update. Used vehicle price includes Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL58K76W292786
Stock: 40312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 98,386 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,475
Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota
This kid-friendly 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport would look so much better out doing all the stuff you need it to, instead of sitting here unutilized on our lot.. ! Move quickly!! NEW LOW PRICE** This kid-friendly 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport would look so much better out doing all the stuff you need it to, instead of sitting here unutilized on our lot.. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee*** This outstanding SUV, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you!!! Move quickly!! Priced below KBB Retail!!! The price is the only thing that's been discounted on this smooth SUV... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Stability control - With Anti-Roll...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, 3.7 liter V6 SOHC engine, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, windows... The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2006Jeep Liberty Sport in Red. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL48K66W150147
Stock: UT14997A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 89,185 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,890
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL48K66W228216
Stock: 228216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,722 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$4,995$307 Below Market
Motorcars of Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL58K66W110995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,491$346 Below Market
Sid Dillon Genesis - Lincoln / Nebraska
Trustworthy and worry-free, this 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/brake assist, Latch-ready child seat anchors, Enhanced accident response system, Electronic stability control, Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage airbags w/occupant classification system.* Let the Jeep Liberty Put Your Family's Safety First *3-point seat belts all seating positions.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*29B SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, PREMIUM COST PAINT, P225/75R16 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD), MONOTONE PAINT (STD), MANUFACTURER STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, EXTRA COST PAINT, DEEP TINT SUNSCREEN GLASS.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 can get you a reliable Liberty today!*Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL48K26W258040
Stock: 4H20370B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 117,502 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990
Wyoming Valley Mazda - Larksville / Pennsylvania
2006 JEEP LIBERTY. RARE 2.8L 4CYL TURBO DIESEL. 1 OWNER CARFAX LOCAL TRADE. SOLD AS IS. PLEASE CALL 1-833-852-3355 FOR MORE DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL48596W208603
Stock: 30084A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 53,080 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is pleased to offer this stunning 2006 Jeep Liberty in Blue This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; 2 SETS OF KEYS, **LOW MILES**, **LOCAL TRADE**, 4WD.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 69605 miles below market average!Here at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 888-696-4917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GL58KX6W156344
Stock: 20P215A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 179,316 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,899
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. Accident Free CARFAX History, 4 Wheel Drive. Recent Arrival!Blue 2006 Jeep Liberty RenegadeClean CARFAX.Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Renegade with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL38K66W181229
Stock: PV2939A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 224,441 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,695
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
Jeep 2006 Liberty Sport, Midnight Blue Pearlcoat with Gray Cloth Interior. PowerTech 3.7L V6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is.Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL48K76W104634
Stock: 0188-20B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 134,827 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,656
Capitol Chevrolet Salem - Salem / Oregon
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. This 2006 Midnight Blue Pearlcoat Jeep Liberty Sport RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 16 x 7.0 Luxury Styled Steel Wheels, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers.Your way on the parkway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GK48K36W123104
Stock: Z9024B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 183,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,250
Bob King Hyundai - Winston Salem / North Carolina
2006 Jeep Clean CARFAX. Liberty 4D Sport Utility CARFAX One-Owner. Limited 4WD PowerTech 3.7L V6 Charcoal 17/22 City/Highway MPGPlease do not hesitate to call and ask about any of the vehicles we have for sale!!! Contact our BDC Department here at the dealership to make your appointment. 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4GL58K26W191672
Stock: 0HY2476A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
