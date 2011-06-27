  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Liberty
  4. Used 2010 Jeep Liberty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2010 Jeep Liberty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Considerable off-road abilities, useful towing capacity, brawny image.
  • Sluggish V6, outdated four-speed automatic transmission, poor fuel economy, sloppy on-road handling, subpar interior materials quality, poor headlight illumination.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Jeep Liberty for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$6,995 - $12,795
Used Liberty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Jeep Liberty can certainly hack it in the bushes, but it struggles on the pavement. Interior quality and fuel economy also leave much to be desired.

Vehicle overview

Ah, liberty. It's what makes this country great. Go anywhere you want, do anything you want and no one will bother you as long as you don't bother them. That's liberty, friends, and its appeal is such that a statue devoted to it greets visitors to New York. So it is a shame that its good name is besmirched by the 2010 Jeep Liberty, a small SUV that ranks as one of the least desirable vehicles in the small crossover segment.

To its credit, the Liberty is well-qualified for off-road activities, boasting a robust chassis, impressive ground clearance, steep approach angles and proficient four-wheel-drive systems. These attributes allow the Liberty to scamper over rugged terrain that would leave a Honda CR-V quaking in its boots. The brawny-looking Liberty can also tow up to 5,000 pounds, another feat that some urban-oriented competitors can't match.

That's the good news. The bad news is that unless you're off-roading or towing something, the Liberty just isn't up to par. This compact Jeep isn't nearly as comfortable or maneuverable as top-rated models like the CR-V, Chevrolet Equinox, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4. The V6-powered Liberty is also far thirstier than its rivals, achieving just 15 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway in EPA testing with 4WD (the 4WD RAV4 V6, for example, is rated at 19/26), yet its acceleration is likewise well off the pace. The situation doesn't improve inside the cabin, where materials quality is poor.

The Liberty does offer a few intriguing features, notably digital music storage and an oversize "Sky Slider" sunroof. And if you need a compact SUV with serious off-road chops and/or useful towing ability, the Liberty may have some appeal. But at that point certified bushwhackers like the Nissan Xterra, Toyota FJ Cruiser and Jeep's own Wrangler would be better choices. Meanwhile, for the majority of consumers who value fuel economy, driving dynamics and interior comfort and quality, the 2010 Jeep Liberty is pretty much the opposite of statue-worthy.

2010 Jeep Liberty models

The 2010 Jeep Liberty is a compact SUV available in Sport, Renegade and Limited trim levels. The Sport and Limited can be had with either rear- or four-wheel drive, but the Renegade is 4x4 only.

Standard equipment on the Sport includes 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry, automatic headlamps, a tilt steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Popular Equipment Group is optional for the Sport, and it adds roof rails, cruise control, upgraded cloth upholstery, foglamps, rear privacy glass and a cargo cover.

The Renegade includes the above equipment plus all-terrain tires, different exterior bodywork, skid plates and steering-wheel audio controls. The skid plates are optional on the other trims. The Comfort Seating Group adds leather upholstery, heated power front seats (six-way driver, two-way passenger), driver memory functions and manual lumbar adjustment. The Premium Group adds rear parking sensors, remote ignition, an auto-dimming mirror, automatic climate control, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker Infinity stereo.

The Limited comes standard with the Comfort Seating Group, but has less rugged styling elements. Seventeen-inch wheels are standard, as are some features from the Premium Group. Options on the Renegade and Limited include a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic, digital music storage and a USB jack. Optional on the Sport and Renegade is a sunroof and, on all trims, a Towing package and the Sky Slider full-open cloth roof.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Jeep Liberty gets additional standard equipment and a new off-road-themed Renegade trim.

Performance & mpg

The Jeep Liberty Sport and Limited can be equipped with rear-wheel drive or a choice of two 4WD systems -- part-time Command-Trac or full-time Selec-Trac. The Renegade has Selec-Trac only. All Liberty models are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is the lone transmission choice. Properly equipped, the Liberty can tow up to 5,000 pounds. In performance testing, the Liberty Limited went from zero to 60 mph in a sluggish 9.5 seconds.

Fuel economy numbers are below average for small SUVs. The 2WD Liberty returns an EPA-estimated 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined, while 4WD returns 15/21/17.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints, electronic roll mitigation and side curtain airbags are all standard on the 2010 Jeep Liberty. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Liberty a perfect five-star rating in both front and side-impact crashworthiness. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Liberty its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset impacts; however, the Liberty received the second-lowest "Marginal" rating for side crash protection.

Driving

The 2010 Jeep Liberty rides comfortably enough, but its on-road handling abilities disappoint, with vague steering and pronounced body roll. Acceleration from the 3.7-liter V6 is anemic, which isn't surprising -- it's down about 50-60 hp relative to other V6-powered compact SUVs. Like most other Jeeps, though, the Liberty receives high marks for its off-road prowess.

Interior

The Liberty's cabin has all the aesthetic flair of a storage shed -- it's angular and drab. The materials in the base Liberty are also on par with a storage shed, though the Limited gets some padded and leather-wrapped surfaces. In any case, most competitors feature more welcoming and higher-quality environments. At least the cabin controls are generally well-located and easy to use -- well, other than those included with the optional navigation system.

Rear legroom and shoulder room are adequate in the Liberty, but the seat is flat and not particularly comfortable. Luggage space with the rear seat in place is a healthy 31.5 cubic feet; fold the seatback and you're looking at 64 cubic feet, an average figure for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Jeep Liberty.

5(45%)
4(40%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.2
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cheap Jeep
Larry Maddox,07/13/2015
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
This was the first Jeep I have ever owned. This Jeep doesn't have all the electronic stuff and I am ok with that. I am looking at the dependability of this vehicle before I upgrade. I am amazed at how quite this Jeep is on the highway. My Cadillac CTS isn't that quite. This Jeep has great suspension and drives like a dream. Having to let go of my Chevy Colorado which I bought brand new in 2007 wasn't as difficult as I thought it would be. This Jeep surpasses my expectations and I will not hesitate to get another one down the road.
Jeep Fan
jeep51,04/30/2013
This is truly an SUV! Second Jeep Liberty in my home. First one a 2002 Liberty Sport still running great after 205k miles. Reliable, fun to drive and pretty. Original paint great, no rust. Is a quality SUV.
Luvin it!
Anonymous,08/17/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
So over the past 4 years we've purchased 2 used Jeep Liberty's for our kids; my turn now! I really like how they handle, especially in the snow. I did a little research and traded in my 2007 Honda Fit for a 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport. The seat is extremely comfortable, the ride is great. The acceleration and gas mileage is meh, but I knew that beforehand. My husband drives a Suburban, which is an awesome vehicle in it's own right, but I wanted something a little smaller and easier to park. I drive to Northern Michigan on a regular basis and I've already driven it twice. Great vehicle!
Edmonds verse me
onefofun,02/12/2011
I have owned the 2010 Jeep Liberty for about 8 months and have found the negative press given to this vehicle to be just subjective preferences. The first knock by professionals is the power...well this Jeep has plenty of power and in fact is very zippy and torquey at low end. It gets up and scoots off the line but does lose some punch at 50 and above....but what is the speed limit? This Jeeps power is more than enough. The handling? love it! It is stable on the highway, fun to drive in town and has answered every task I have given it off road including 15 inches of snow mud combo and very rugged terrain. The interior cleans up well and while not fancy remember..its a Jeep.
See all 47 reviews of the 2010 Jeep Liberty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Jeep Liberty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Jeep Liberty

Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Overview

The Used 2010 Jeep Liberty is offered in the following submodels: Liberty SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), and Renegade 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Jeep Liberty?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Jeep Liberty trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport is priced between $6,995 and$12,795 with odometer readings between 87780 and117106 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Limited is priced between $9,999 and$9,999 with odometer readings between 90331 and90331 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Renegade is priced between $8,992 and$8,992 with odometer readings between 111029 and111029 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Jeep Liberties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Jeep Liberty for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2010 Liberties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 87780 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Jeep Liberty.

Can't find a used 2010 Jeep Libertys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Liberty for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,648.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,412.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Liberty for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,052.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,556.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Jeep Liberty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Liberty lease specials

Related Used 2010 Jeep Liberty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles