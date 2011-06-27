Vehicle overview

Ah, liberty. It's what makes this country great. Go anywhere you want, do anything you want and no one will bother you as long as you don't bother them. That's liberty, friends, and its appeal is such that a statue devoted to it greets visitors to New York. So it is a shame that its good name is besmirched by the 2010 Jeep Liberty, a small SUV that ranks as one of the least desirable vehicles in the small crossover segment.

To its credit, the Liberty is well-qualified for off-road activities, boasting a robust chassis, impressive ground clearance, steep approach angles and proficient four-wheel-drive systems. These attributes allow the Liberty to scamper over rugged terrain that would leave a Honda CR-V quaking in its boots. The brawny-looking Liberty can also tow up to 5,000 pounds, another feat that some urban-oriented competitors can't match.

That's the good news. The bad news is that unless you're off-roading or towing something, the Liberty just isn't up to par. This compact Jeep isn't nearly as comfortable or maneuverable as top-rated models like the CR-V, Chevrolet Equinox, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4. The V6-powered Liberty is also far thirstier than its rivals, achieving just 15 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway in EPA testing with 4WD (the 4WD RAV4 V6, for example, is rated at 19/26), yet its acceleration is likewise well off the pace. The situation doesn't improve inside the cabin, where materials quality is poor.

The Liberty does offer a few intriguing features, notably digital music storage and an oversize "Sky Slider" sunroof. And if you need a compact SUV with serious off-road chops and/or useful towing ability, the Liberty may have some appeal. But at that point certified bushwhackers like the Nissan Xterra, Toyota FJ Cruiser and Jeep's own Wrangler would be better choices. Meanwhile, for the majority of consumers who value fuel economy, driving dynamics and interior comfort and quality, the 2010 Jeep Liberty is pretty much the opposite of statue-worthy.