Consumer Rating
(305)
2002 Jeep Liberty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely capable off-road, creative interior design, still a Jeep at heart.
  • Thirsty at the gas pump, not as "car-like" as most of its competitors.
List Price
$4,995
Used Liberty for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though a little pudgy (at nearly 4,000 pounds) and truckish, the 2002 Jeep Liberty is athletic both on- and off-road. In terms of refinement, ride comfort and overall performance, it's far ahead of the Cherokee.

Vehicle overview

The Liberty, like all Jeeps, is designed as a true off-roader with short front and rear overhangs and a full 8 inches of suspension travel. More serious climbers can opt for the Up Country suspension package, which provides for 10.1 inches of running ground clearance thanks in part to 16-inch wheels. Liberty also boasts "Uniframe" construction, which is said to be lighter and stronger than traditional body-on-frame designs.

But just because the Liberty is built to be competent off-road, don't think its on-road capability has been compromised. Liberty employs an all-new independent front suspension, the Grand Cherokee's coil-link rear suspension and rack-and-pinion steering, all designed to deliver compliant, precise handling on paved surfaces.

Liberty's new balance-shaft 3.7-liter SOHC V6, based on the 4.7-liter V8 in the Grand Cherokee, makes a stout 210 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 225 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. A 2.4-liter inline four is standard, and either motor can be mated to a five-speed manual or "multispeed" automatic transmission. The V6 with automatic can tow up to 5,000 pounds. Part-time Command-Trac 4WD is optional with either engine, while full-time Selec-Trac 4WD is optional only with the V6.

There's room for four inside (five in a pinch), with satin aluminum accents on the center stack and steering wheel and chrome-ringed black-on-white gauges. A-pillar grab handles are provided to assist entry and exit, and two handy power points are located in the dash. A full-size spare is hung on the nifty rear cargo door, which features a patented single-action swing-gate/flipper-glass system. The swing gate opens from the curb-side of the vehicle for safe, convenient loading. Some 31.2 cubic feet of cargo space is available behind the Liberty's 35/65 split-folding rear seat, 68.7 cubic feet when the rear seat is folded down. Tie-down hooks and grocery bag hooks are included.

Multi-stage front airbags that deploy according to seatbelt usage and crash severity come standard, and side-impact airbag head-and-torso curtains for both front and rear passengers are available. What's more, Liberty's roof strength has been engineered to exceed federal crush standards by up to 90 percent in case of a rollover accident. All models have antilock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution. Off-roaders will be pleased to know that the ABS system is automatically defeated when operating in the 4WD Low range, and is also designed to retard false activation on bumpy surfaces, such as those nasty washboard dirt and gravel roads.

Two trim levels are offered, Sport and Limited, for buyers who wish to play or just be pampered. But Jeep is adamant that this is not a "cute-ute" or "soft-roader" to merely dabble against the likes of the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4. Rather, Liberty is designed as a go-anywhere Jeep first and a suburban grocery-getter second.

With mini-SUVs getting more car-like all the time and losing off-road capability in the process, the Jeep seems the perfect choice for an affordable small SUV that can do it all, rain or shine. If the build quality is there and Liberty launches without multiple recalls or major component failures (unlike the '99 Grand Cherokee), it should prove a winner.

2002 Highlights

Finally replacing the boxy Cherokee that has been in production since 1984, the handsome all-new 2002 Jeep Liberty serves as the affordable SUV in Jeep's lineup. Borrowing styling cues from the 1997 Jeep Dakar and 1998 Jeepster concept vehicles, the Liberty is available in two trim levels with your choice of two- or four-wheel drive, a four- or six-cylinder engine and a manual or automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Jeep Liberty.

5(54%)
4(31%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.3
305 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still have my 2002!
Gail,07/21/2015
Renegade 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M)
I bought this jeep when the 2002 hit the showroom floor. I absolutely love it. Currently has around 175,000 miles on it. Over the 13 years I've had it the first 11were awesome. The only problem was that the a/c compressor had to be replaced at about year 6 (80,000 miles or so). Regularly maintained. Recently had to replace the fan. Both rear doors/windows are problematic. One of the doors won't open from the inside or out and the window won't open on the other. Minor considering the overall reliability. She still looks good on the outside. Driver side carpet and upholstery are very worn, but that is to be expected. I want my next vehicle to be a Jeep, but hopefully that will be several years from now! Update July 2016: I still have and love my Jeep. Update July 2017: I still have and love this Jeep. It has been so reliable that I am about to give it to my grandson when he turns 16 in a couple of months. Update January 2018: I gave the Jeep to my grandson for his 16th birthday in November. I trust the vehicle and he’s happy. I’ve bought another Jeep. If this one is just as good then I’ll give it to my other grandson in 10 years.
Bring it back, Jeep, bring it back!
786mcqueen,09/16/2016
Limited 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
We bought this used a while back for $5K it had 185K miles on it. It was a lot of fun to drive, gas mileage was pretty good, and it was great in the winter. It was comfortable and easy to get in and out of, although the cargo space is marginal at best. Ours had (as most do) a hitch receiver if you want to pull a utility trailer. The most annoying things about this car were the vibrating bezel around the stereo unit, and the rear window freezing shut in the winter. Once it locked me out with the keys in the ignition, engine running! Mechanically, however, it was very reliable and the one time it needed a repair it was inexpensive. We sold it to a relative who somehow rolled it over, and then after setting it back on its wheels, drove it home, albeit worse for the wear. It is still running and has yet to have any significant mechanical trouble.
Surprisingly Good
originalsteven,08/07/2013
I bought the car used in august 2012, It had 150K+ miles on it I don't remember. At first I just needed a 4x4 in the winter in Spokane because the road can get bad. With no snow tires and basically all in part time 4x4 it handled flawlessly. Everything was perfect except for some creak in the driver door but hey. I didn't much care for the car but time and time again it blows me away. Infinity speakers, roomy and stylish inside and out. and Reliable. I even took it off road and I was impressed. have 170k in a few weeks and still strong. Got 12mpg in city at first but with K&N stock filter upgrade, new spark plugs, oil change and Seafoam It went to 15 1/2 mpg and over 21 on the HWY!
Jeep Engine Failures due to Valve Seats
David K,10/28/2008
major problem with the valve seat coming off and damaging my Jeep Liberty engine. We purchased the car new and have continually provided maintenance on the vehicle at your dealerships. What is upsetting is the lack of interest now from your customer relations department except for your local dealership who has been supportive, on what has occurred. This is a safety issue and this problem is a manufacturer defect . This incident could have caused my daughter to have an accident since she was driving this car as a high school senior. I will take
See all 305 reviews of the 2002 Jeep Liberty
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More About This Model

It had just rained for three days straight and our fresh-off-the-truck 2002 Jeep Liberty Limited test vehicle was pointed directly at a deep mudhole. What would you do?

On sale since May 2001, the Liberty is Jeep's newest vehicle and the replacement for the aged Cherokee. It evolved from the Dakar and Jeepster concept vehicles ('97 and '98, respectively) and features design themes from each, such as a large greenhouse, short front and rear overhangs, high roofline, rear-mounted spare tire and 16-inch alloy wheels below pronounced wheel flares. It also borrows from the past. (A Jeep marketing rep told us the Liberty is a bloodline descendent of the original Jeep Willys, which helped to "liberate" — hence the name — Europe during the Second World War.) The Liberty carries the trademark Jeep grille with seven vertical rectangles as well as the traditional Jeep round headlamps.

The Liberty Limited is powered by a 3.7-liter V6, which produces an impressive 210 horsepower at 5,200 rpm. Combined with 225 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm, it's enough to rumble the small sport-ute over terrain ranging from a 300-foot muddy incline with a slope as steep as 45 degrees to an undulating quarter-mile trail set with large boulders.

On this last obstacle, which mimics the famous Rubicon Trail in northern California, we set the Liberty in four-wheel-drive low — this feature alone distinguishes it from other small SUVs such as the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape which use permanent all-wheel-drive systems with no low-range gear.

The Liberty had no trouble navigating the hellish track. At one point, we stopped the Liberty while straddling a ditch. The right rear wheel rested on a large boulder. The left front tire sat on solid ground. The left rear wheel was hanging with enough empty air under it to erect a tent. We had to jump from our seats, as it was a good 3 feet to the ground. Viewed from the rear, the fully stressed axles formed a big X. When we clambered aboard and drove off, there was no hesitation, and the Liberty carried us safely to pavement. It was an impressive, if not sensational, demonstration of the Liberty's off-road abilities.

Having driven the Jeep Wrangler (one of the world's most capable off-road vehicles) on some gnarly trails, we think the Liberty possesses every bit as much off-road acumen. Its exceptional crawling ability is due, in large part, to its 3.7-liter V6.

Surprisingly, the Liberty's dirt-munching prowess doesn't result in a rigid, unforgiving and sluggish ride in the city. During a cruise on the freeway, we punched the accelerator while traveling 60 mph, and the Liberty took off with surprising verve. On city streets, we never needed to put our foot in it because the V6 provides adequate power to stay with, if not ahead, of traffic.

In the fall of 2001, Jeep will offer a Liberty with a 2.4L inline four-cylinder engine that produces 148 hp and 158 foot-pounds of torque. It will only be sold with a five-speed manual transmission. We expected the four-banger to be a dog in the somewhat porky Liberty (at 3,857 pounds, the Liberty is more than 700 pounds heavier than the nearly identically sized Ford Escape), but with a little stirring of the gearbox, it has fairly peppy performance. It's certainly enough thrust for drivers who rarely drive outside the city. And since the V6 engine is an $850 option and the automatic transmission costs $825, it's a substantial savings. Likewise, drivers who live in warm, dry climates probably don't need four-wheel drive. It costs $1,510.

In addition to speedy performance, the Liberty's independent front suspension, coil-link rear suspension (borrowed from the Grand Cherokee) and more than 8 inches of suspension travel combine to provide a supple and quiet ride that is truly impressive. The smoothness with which the Liberty conveys itself is also aided by its portly weight and its stiff uniframe construction, which combine to dampen vibration, reduce flex and imbue a confidence-inspiring feeling of substance and solidity. The Limited's large P235/70R16 tires also help to cushion the ride. During a drive on rippled pavement, the Liberty floated over every bump, relaying almost no bouncing and rattling to the cabin. When we struck a large pothole, the 8 inches of suspension travel absorbed the shock before it reached our kidneys.

Though forgiving, the suspension also delivers plenty of road feel and precise handling. Sometimes vehicles engineered to provide a comfortable ride have vague feel and mushy steering. However, the Liberty's rack-and-pinion steering system, independent front suspension and beefy control arms convey a solid feel for the road and provide immediate response to driver input with minimal roll in tight corners. The result is a vehicle that's a pleasure to pilot around the city and in which to cruise on extended road trips.

Also, the large greenhouse, forward-sloping hood and elevated driving position (ground clearance is 10.1 inches — a RAV4 is only 6.7 inches) enhance visibility. Parking is also a snap because, at 174.7 inches, the Liberty isn't long.

The newest Jeep also includes one of the niftiest cargo gate innovations we've seen. When you pull on the rear latch, the glass flips up and the gate swings open all in one motion. This eliminates the need to have two hands free to access the rear cargo area, meaning you won't have to put your groceries on the ground while you struggle with the gate. There's 31.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the second-row seats up and 69.5 with them folded down. (Standard capacities for a small SUV.) The rear seats are 60/40 split and fold nearly flat via a single release lever. The cargo area features several recessed tie-down hooks, and the Limited includes a cargo cover.

We also like what Jeep has done inside the Liberty. Our top-of-the-line Limited test vehicle was loaded with leather-faced, heated, six-way power low-back bucket seats with adjustable headrests. Though it's nice to have leather, we found it a little slippery. While navigating a long corner, our legs were scrambling for support. Conversely, the attractive and high-quality cloth upholstery that comes standard on the Limited held us in place more firmly. The base and Sport models have high-back cloth seats that are also comfortable, but not as figure-hugging as those in the Limited.

Window controls are mounted on the center console, which also contains two large cupholders. The center stack is a new design for the Liberty and features large, simple climate control switchgear and an easy-to-operate stereo.

Spheres are a recurring motif in the Liberty's design. Outside, the head- and taillights are round, as is the fuel door. Inside, air vents, gauges, stereo and climate controls, speaker covers and the door handle are also spherical. The whole cabin has a sculpted, modern look. In the Limited, the Liberty's contemporary flair is emphasized by the brushed-chrome trim around the center stack, floor-mounted gear lever, door locks and ivory-colored instrument gauges. Also, the round, brushed-chrome door pulls remind us of details found in the cockpit of the Audi TT, a design tour de force.

The top-of-the-line Liberty Limited with 4X4, upgraded stereo, fog lamps, color-coded exterior, chrome interior details, bucket leather seats and other goodies is $25,625. The entry-level Sport 4WD model includes power windows, locks and doors; air conditioning; tilt steering; and keyless entry and costs $21,890. When it arrives in the fall of 2001, the base two-wheel-drive Liberty will start at $17,035. (All prices include $585 destination charge.)

So, did we splash through the mudhole? Of course. The Liberty is a Jeep, after all.

Used 2002 Jeep Liberty Overview

The Used 2002 Jeep Liberty is offered in the following submodels: Liberty SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport 4dr 2WD SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr 2WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Renegade 4dr 4WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), Renegade 4dr 2WD SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), and Sport 4dr 4WD SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Jeep Liberty?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Jeep Liberty trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Jeep Liberty Limited is priced between $4,995 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 114825 and114825 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Jeep Liberties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Jeep Liberty for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Liberties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,995 and mileage as low as 114825 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Jeep Liberty.

Can't find a used 2002 Jeep Libertys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Liberty for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,220.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,121.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Liberty for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,049.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,251.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Jeep Liberty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

