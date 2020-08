Used 2010 Jeep Liberty for Sale Near Me

#1 Cochran Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Allegheny Valley - Natrona Heights / Pennsylvania

Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 4WD / Four Wheel Drive, Power Moonroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Premium Chrome Wheels, Full Power Options, Cruise Control, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport PowerTech 3.7L V6 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4WD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4PN2GK1AW155426

Stock: AJ200389B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020