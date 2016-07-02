Used 2008 Jeep Liberty for Sale Near Me

640 listings
Liberty Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition

    86,389 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $2,025 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    185,177 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    $1,455 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    180,665 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $4,866

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    140,949 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    $1,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition

    134,440 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    $2,025 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in White
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    147,130 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,950

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    132,494 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,984

    $2,919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition in White
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition

    87,256 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    74,177 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    91,341 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Red
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    116,155 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    $1,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition in White
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition

    97,632 miles

    $7,995

    $979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    158,527 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,467

    $888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Red
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    102,629 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $1,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    134,124 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,577

    $707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition in Gray
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition

    98,392 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,500

    $787 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Limited Edition

    128,056 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Jeep Liberty Sport

    137,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,088

    $829 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Liberty

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4133 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Solid as a rock
E.Roberts,02/07/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I would like to say that we have owned our jeep for six years. We bought it with only 30,000 miles and it now has 112,000. We had to replace the heater core about 8 months ago, but this is about it. My wife travels a lot, and has not had any issues at all. This vehicle, has been a great purchase for us. I will say that the interior colors aren't the greatest because the seats are stained and will not come out. Other than that, no problems.
