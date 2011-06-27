2005 Jeep Liberty Review
Pros & Cons
- Extremely capable off-road, creative interior design, economical diesel engine option, still a Jeep at heart.
- Gas engines are rather thirsty at the pump, not as "carlike" on the street as most of its competitors, less cargo space than some of its competitors.
Other years
List Price Range
$3,500 - $5,995
Used Liberty for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A thoroughly capable and comfortable compact SUV if you like to bash boulders, but if you're like most people and spend 99 percent of your time on the pavement, the 2005 Jeep Liberty lags behind its more carlike competitors.
2005 Highlights
An all-new diesel engine option makes its debut for the 2005 Jeep Liberty. Exterior appearance changes this year include a new front fascia, grille, foglamps, fender flares and body side moldings. Interior upgrades include relocated power window switches, new instrument panel cluster graphics and trim bezels and improved seat comfort. The Renegade model gets a flatter hood, taller grille, off-road foglamps and taillamp guards, as well as functional rock rails and four skid plates. A new six-speed manual transmission replaces last year's five-speed unit.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Jeep Liberty.
Most helpful consumer reviews
beepjeep1,08/14/2014
This is my 5th jeep went from a cj to a yj to 2 TJ's but since I got 2 kids had to get a friendlier vehicle and low and behold the liberty. I always thought of these as chick vehicles but they are at the LOWEST end of the used SUV's and I bought a 2005 with 64Km's mint mint mint for 6500$ with 2 sets of tires from an old lady. Now 2 years later i'll review it. This jelly bean can motor, good acceleration, decent offroad handling, moderate pulling power, and absoloutly DISGUSTING GAS MILEAGE! But meh who cares. My unit has been reliable and maintenance free for the past 2 years, easy to park and you can load it up pretty good with gear and 2 kids.
Chris,12/19/2017
Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
This Jeep reminds me every day why I love it. Researched it and hunted one down w/ 37000 miles. Great pickup and braking. Real 4wd capibilities. Parks so easily/great visibility. The poor window regulators are a money maker for the dealer at $350 each ( all replaced, drivers twice)but not much else. Noisy struts in cold weather. I wish the seats were more adjustable for tall people. However, I’d say this Jeep gives me faith again in American built on reliability alone. It a keeper. Update 6-2019 64000 miles, usual maintenance done, new radiator. This is a 14 year old Jeep. Not 1 day of grief. So reliable. The best relationship of my life.
Kal,11/15/2016
Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Absolutely loved this vehicle except that we out-grew it after having twins... For 10+ years and 150,000 miles my wife, 120lb dog and I used this rig to travel all over North America. Handles 18" of snow, 12" of mud, sand, rocks and river crossings with ease yet pulls 90+mph on the freeway with ease. Tows 4,500lbs comfortably and has enough power / torque for all our needs. Only two repairs in 150K miles of ownership - cracked radiator at 120K mi and fan blower motor, both of which were an easy driveway repair. Very easy and inexpensive to maintain, high quality interior finishes held up well to our abuse, and the exterior looked great for a heavily off-roaded suv. Just wish it was a little larger and more fuel efficient, averaged 17mpg before lifting and 15 mpg after 2.5" lift and larger tires. Overall, this vehicle was driven like it was stolen on a daily basis and never missed a beat.
Dennis,01/26/2016
Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
My Jeep Liberty is probably the best car I've ever had. The only maintenance is normal wear and tear items. Being a four wheel drive you expect maintenance on the drive shafts and u joints. I have maintained a very strict oil change regimen and use only synthetic oil. Over a 170K and it doesn't use a drop of oil. Great for off-roading and deep snow. In winter I use studded snow tires and the traction an control is unbelievable. Just had it in for routine maintenance and got lots of comments on its premium condition. No rust on the body which is amazing. I had to install a new a/c condensor at 176000k but it was a small price to pay for 12 years of reliable service.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Jeep Liberty features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Liberty
Related Used 2005 Jeep Liberty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade