Absolutely loved this vehicle except that we out-grew it after having twins... For 10+ years and 150,000 miles my wife, 120lb dog and I used this rig to travel all over North America. Handles 18" of snow, 12" of mud, sand, rocks and river crossings with ease yet pulls 90+mph on the freeway with ease. Tows 4,500lbs comfortably and has enough power / torque for all our needs. Only two repairs in 150K miles of ownership - cracked radiator at 120K mi and fan blower motor, both of which were an easy driveway repair. Very easy and inexpensive to maintain, high quality interior finishes held up well to our abuse, and the exterior looked great for a heavily off-roaded suv. Just wish it was a little larger and more fuel efficient, averaged 17mpg before lifting and 15 mpg after 2.5" lift and larger tires. Overall, this vehicle was driven like it was stolen on a daily basis and never missed a beat.

