Consumer Rating
(411)
2005 Jeep Liberty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely capable off-road, creative interior design, economical diesel engine option, still a Jeep at heart.
  • Gas engines are rather thirsty at the pump, not as "carlike" on the street as most of its competitors, less cargo space than some of its competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A thoroughly capable and comfortable compact SUV if you like to bash boulders, but if you're like most people and spend 99 percent of your time on the pavement, the 2005 Jeep Liberty lags behind its more carlike competitors.

2005 Highlights

An all-new diesel engine option makes its debut for the 2005 Jeep Liberty. Exterior appearance changes this year include a new front fascia, grille, foglamps, fender flares and body side moldings. Interior upgrades include relocated power window switches, new instrument panel cluster graphics and trim bezels and improved seat comfort. The Renegade model gets a flatter hood, taller grille, off-road foglamps and taillamp guards, as well as functional rock rails and four skid plates. A new six-speed manual transmission replaces last year's five-speed unit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Jeep Liberty.

5(59%)
4(25%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.4
411 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Had to review this fun inexpensive little truck
beepjeep1,08/14/2014
This is my 5th jeep went from a cj to a yj to 2 TJ's but since I got 2 kids had to get a friendlier vehicle and low and behold the liberty. I always thought of these as chick vehicles but they are at the LOWEST end of the used SUV's and I bought a 2005 with 64Km's mint mint mint for 6500$ with 2 sets of tires from an old lady. Now 2 years later i'll review it. This jelly bean can motor, good acceleration, decent offroad handling, moderate pulling power, and absoloutly DISGUSTING GAS MILEAGE! But meh who cares. My unit has been reliable and maintenance free for the past 2 years, easy to park and you can load it up pretty good with gear and 2 kids.
A great surprise
Chris,12/19/2017
Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
This Jeep reminds me every day why I love it. Researched it and hunted one down w/ 37000 miles. Great pickup and braking. Real 4wd capibilities. Parks so easily/great visibility. The poor window regulators are a money maker for the dealer at $350 each ( all replaced, drivers twice)but not much else. Noisy struts in cold weather. I wish the seats were more adjustable for tall people. However, I’d say this Jeep gives me faith again in American built on reliability alone. It a keeper. Update 6-2019 64000 miles, usual maintenance done, new radiator. This is a 14 year old Jeep. Not 1 day of grief. So reliable. The best relationship of my life.
Go anywhere do anything SMALL SUV
Kal,11/15/2016
Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Absolutely loved this vehicle except that we out-grew it after having twins... For 10+ years and 150,000 miles my wife, 120lb dog and I used this rig to travel all over North America. Handles 18" of snow, 12" of mud, sand, rocks and river crossings with ease yet pulls 90+mph on the freeway with ease. Tows 4,500lbs comfortably and has enough power / torque for all our needs. Only two repairs in 150K miles of ownership - cracked radiator at 120K mi and fan blower motor, both of which were an easy driveway repair. Very easy and inexpensive to maintain, high quality interior finishes held up well to our abuse, and the exterior looked great for a heavily off-roaded suv. Just wish it was a little larger and more fuel efficient, averaged 17mpg before lifting and 15 mpg after 2.5" lift and larger tires. Overall, this vehicle was driven like it was stolen on a daily basis and never missed a beat.
Super Car
Dennis,01/26/2016
Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
My Jeep Liberty is probably the best car I've ever had. The only maintenance is normal wear and tear items. Being a four wheel drive you expect maintenance on the drive shafts and u joints. I have maintained a very strict oil change regimen and use only synthetic oil. Over a 170K and it doesn't use a drop of oil. Great for off-roading and deep snow. In winter I use studded snow tires and the traction an control is unbelievable. Just had it in for routine maintenance and got lots of comments on its premium condition. No rust on the body which is amazing. I had to install a new a/c condensor at 176000k but it was a small price to pay for 12 years of reliable service.
See all 411 reviews of the 2005 Jeep Liberty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2005 Jeep Liberty Overview

The Used 2005 Jeep Liberty is offered in the following submodels: Liberty SUV. Available styles include Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Jeep Liberty?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Jeep Liberty trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Jeep Liberty Limited is priced between $3,500 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 103000 and176815 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Jeep Liberty Sport is priced between $5,599 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 118704 and118704 miles.

Which used 2005 Jeep Liberties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Jeep Liberty for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2005 Liberties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,500 and mileage as low as 103000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Jeep Liberty.

