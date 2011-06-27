Vehicle overview

Patrick Henry once famously declared, "Give me liberty or give me death!" While we wouldn't side with ditching our mortal coil, the 2011 Jeep Liberty is definitely not worth fighting for. Just about every rival SUV -- be it a commuter-friendly crossover or a dedicated off-roader -- is a better, more well-rounded vehicle.

The problems begin under the hood where the Liberty's 210-horsepower V6 has barely enough guts to get out of its own way. While lackadaisical acceleration is commonplace among compact SUVs, the four-cylinder engines found in models like the GMC Terrain achieve good fuel economy as a trade-off. A 4x4 Liberty, on the other hand, returns 17 mpg combined -- the same as a V8-powered Chevy Tahoe.

Then there's the interior. To call it "not up to par" would imply it's playing on the same metaphorical golf course as those it competes against. On the contrary, materials are hard and cheap, the look is drab, the seats are flat and the wheel doesn't telescope, just to name a few offenses. An upgrade to the sort of interior quality seen in the impressive new Jeep Grand Cherokee can't come soon enough.

If there is one saving grace for the Liberty, it's that it's quite proficient off road, especially in Renegade form with its skid plates, tow hooks and full-time four-wheel drive. Having said that, however, a Nissan Xterra or Toyota FJ Cruiser will go everywhere a Liberty can while being more powerful, better made and more pleasant to drive on pavement. While the Jeep Wrangler isn't exactly civilized, it's an off-road king with a convertible roof that just oozes the sort of iconic, adventuresome cool that the Liberty will never match.

If you're not into off-roading and just need a competent SUV for the family with a bit of a rugged image, we recommend the 2011 GMC Terrain. Other alternatives would include the 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Kia Sportage, 2011 Subaru Forester or 2011 Toyota RAV4. Almost anything you choose is likely to be better than a 2011 Jeep Liberty.