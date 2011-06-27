  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Liberty
  4. Used 2011 Jeep Liberty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2011 Jeep Liberty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Considerable off-road capabilities
  • useful towing capacity.
  • Sluggish V6 with poor fuel economy
  • outdated four-speed automatic
  • sloppy handling
  • subpar interior materials quality
  • poor headlight illumination.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Jeep Liberty for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$6,750 - $12,599
Used Liberty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Jeep Liberty can certainly hack it in the bushes, but it struggles on the pavement. Interior quality and fuel economy also leave much to be desired.

Vehicle overview

Patrick Henry once famously declared, "Give me liberty or give me death!" While we wouldn't side with ditching our mortal coil, the 2011 Jeep Liberty is definitely not worth fighting for. Just about every rival SUV -- be it a commuter-friendly crossover or a dedicated off-roader -- is a better, more well-rounded vehicle.

The problems begin under the hood where the Liberty's 210-horsepower V6 has barely enough guts to get out of its own way. While lackadaisical acceleration is commonplace among compact SUVs, the four-cylinder engines found in models like the GMC Terrain achieve good fuel economy as a trade-off. A 4x4 Liberty, on the other hand, returns 17 mpg combined -- the same as a V8-powered Chevy Tahoe.

Then there's the interior. To call it "not up to par" would imply it's playing on the same metaphorical golf course as those it competes against. On the contrary, materials are hard and cheap, the look is drab, the seats are flat and the wheel doesn't telescope, just to name a few offenses. An upgrade to the sort of interior quality seen in the impressive new Jeep Grand Cherokee can't come soon enough.

If there is one saving grace for the Liberty, it's that it's quite proficient off road, especially in Renegade form with its skid plates, tow hooks and full-time four-wheel drive. Having said that, however, a Nissan Xterra or Toyota FJ Cruiser will go everywhere a Liberty can while being more powerful, better made and more pleasant to drive on pavement. While the Jeep Wrangler isn't exactly civilized, it's an off-road king with a convertible roof that just oozes the sort of iconic, adventuresome cool that the Liberty will never match.

If you're not into off-roading and just need a competent SUV for the family with a bit of a rugged image, we recommend the 2011 GMC Terrain. Other alternatives would include the 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Kia Sportage, 2011 Subaru Forester or 2011 Toyota RAV4. Almost anything you choose is likely to be better than a 2011 Jeep Liberty.

2011 Jeep Liberty models

The 2011 Jeep Liberty is a compact SUV available in Sport, Renegade and Limited trim levels. The Sport and Limited can be had with either rear- or four-wheel drive, but the Renegade is 4x4 only.

The Sport comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Popular Equipment Group adds roof rails, foglamps, a cargo cover, temperature and compass gauges, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

The Limited includes the Popular Equipment Group and adds 17-inch wheels, exterior chrome trim, heated power front seats (six-way driver, two-way passenger), driver memory functions, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system. The Comfort/Convenience Group adds rear parking sensors, remote ignition and automatic climate control. Also optional are 18-inch chrome-clad wheels.

The Renegade is an off-road-oriented model that to the Sport's equipment adds different 16-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, an enhanced 4x4 system, tow hooks, different exterior trim, skid plates and much of the equipment from the Popular Equipment Group.

A sunroof is optional on the Sport and Renegade, while the full-roof "Sky Slider" cloth sunroof is optional on all trims. Optional on the Sport and Limited 4x4 is the Media Center 430, which adds a CD/DVD player, digital music storage and a touchscreen interface. A navigation system can be added to the Media Center, and the two together are available on all Liberty trims. The Renegade can be equipped with the Navigation Convenience Group, which adds the Media Center 430, the navigation system, a tire-pressure monitor display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and the Limited's eight-speaker sound system. The Renegade's Premium Group is similar, but swaps out the navigation system in favor of rear parking sensors, remote ignition and Bluetooth.

2011 Highlights

The Jeep Liberty gets a new steering wheel and some new radio/infotainment interfaces for 2011.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Jeep Liberty is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is the lone transmission choice. The Sport and Limited can be equipped with rear-wheel drive or a choice of two 4WD systems: part-time Command-Trac II or full-time Selec-Trac II. The Renegade is Selec-Trac II only.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Liberty Limited 4x4 went from zero to 60 mph in a sluggish 10.2 seconds -- slower than most four-cylinder-powered compact SUVs. The 2WD Liberty returns an EPA-estimated 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined, while 4WD returns 15/21/17. With the optional towing equipment group, the Liberty can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

The Liberty comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Liberty came to a stop from 60 mph in a longer-than-average 134 feet.

The 2011 Jeep Liberty has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. According to 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011), the Liberty received the highest five-star rating in all frontal and side categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Liberty its top mark of "Good" in the frontal-offset and roof strength tests, but the second-lowest of "Marginal" in the side crash test.

Driving

The 2011 Jeep Liberty rides comfortably enough, but its on-road handling abilities disappoint, with vague steering and pronounced body roll. Acceleration from the 3.7-liter V6 is anemic, which isn't surprising -- it's down about 50-60 hp relative to other V6-powered compact SUVs. Like most other Jeeps, though, the Liberty receives high marks for its off-road prowess.

Interior

The Liberty's cabin has all the aesthetic flair of a storage shed -- it's angular and drab. The materials are also on par with a storage shed, though at least some of them get covered up with some padding and leather in the Limited. In any case, most non-Jeep SUVs feature more welcoming and higher-quality environments. At least the standard cabin controls are generally well-located and easy to use -- the optional touchscreen interface can be a tad unintuitive, however.

Rear legroom and shoulder room are adequate in the Liberty, but the seat is flat and not particularly comfortable. Luggage space with the rear seat in place is a healthy 31.5 cubic feet; fold the seatback and you're looking at 64 cubic feet, an average figure for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Jeep Liberty.

5(52%)
4(5%)
3(19%)
2(10%)
1(14%)
3.7
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2011 KK Limited
staggerlee41,09/06/2011
I traded in my 02 Liberty Sport and took advantage of Jeep's year end incentives. I bought the Limited version and couldn't be more pleased. Loved my 02 with 135k miles (engine still going strong) and felt right at home in this one. This vehicle is one that I can drive with confidence off road and on pavement, the vehicle is built to last, it's a tank! It gets excellent NTHSA ratings. I'm not sure which version the reviewer took out, but I don't find the engine to be unresponsive. Perhaps compared to a sedan or even a plush wanna be SUV crossover vehicle it may be. What a pleasure to drive, so comfortable! It's a Jeep, not sure what you would expect? Not a wanna be SUV, its the real deal!
2011 - 70th Anniversary Jeep Liberty
retrorob,09/17/2014
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
Love my Jeep! I have nothing but positive things to say about the Jeep Liberty KK! Look, this vehicle is a true SUV, so please stop comparing it to crossover vehicles! It's a rear wheel drive based 4x4 that can tow 5,000 lbs. It is square-shaped, it's truck-like, and that's what I like about it! It's really too bad real SUV's are going extinct. My 70th Anniversary Liberty has the 18" wheels, which are remarkably smooth on pavement. I actually like the 3.7 V6. It is a truck motor with decent torque and it powers the 2011 Liberty just fine (even pulling a trailer). Use the ECO Mode when driving to help with MPG. Interactive Decel Fuel Shut Off - shuts off fuel during deceleration. **2017 update - Love My Jeep even more, now that I've installed Atturo brand all-terrain tires (P235/60R-18). I plan on keeping this vehicle for a long time, since there are no rear wheel drive small SUVs anymore. (Wranglers are not practical for a family of 4)
Love this thing!!
hzorn23,03/14/2013
Best car I have owned. I recently moved into a mountain home, and needed to trade in the city car for a 4x4. This car has not failed me in the mud, snow, or steep mountain roads yet! Would suggest to anyone.
Love my Jeep Liberty Jet!
jeepnsteven,08/30/2011
Bought my Jeep Liberty Jet last month. I must say I am very please with my purchace! The interior is much more comfortable than my A4 I traded in on the jeep. Leather is very good quality along with the Infinity sound system. The ride quality is excellent again much better than my 06 A4. Exterior is great I love the Jet package with Chrome accents, Black out head lights, and 20" wheels! My dealer has been very good to me throughout the buying process even giving me 2 free fill ups and 4 free oil changes, because of a grease print a detailer left on the roof liner in the interior when they were cleaning (which they removed). Starting to feel a Miss at high speeds will be taking it tomorrow.
See all 21 reviews of the 2011 Jeep Liberty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2011 Jeep Liberty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover25.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Jeep Liberty

Used 2011 Jeep Liberty Overview

The Used 2011 Jeep Liberty is offered in the following submodels: Liberty SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), and Renegade 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Jeep Liberty?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Jeep Liberty trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Jeep Liberty Sport is priced between $6,750 and$12,599 with odometer readings between 75886 and151193 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Jeep Liberty Limited is priced between $9,999 and$9,999 with odometer readings between 128692 and128692 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Jeep Liberties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Jeep Liberty for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2011 Liberties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,750 and mileage as low as 75886 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Jeep Liberty.

Can't find a used 2011 Jeep Libertys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Liberty for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,849.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,981.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Liberty for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,456.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,709.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Jeep Liberty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Liberty lease specials

Related Used 2011 Jeep Liberty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles