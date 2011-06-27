  1. Home
2008 Jeep Liberty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Respectable off-road capability, simple and functional cabin, high towing capacity.
  • Modest and thirsty V6 engine, poor headlight illumination, subpar interior materials, upgraded ride and handling still not as carlike as many rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The redesigned 2008 Jeep Liberty is bigger than before and has more premium features and substantially improved on-road ride and handling. Urban- and comfort-oriented buyers will still likely find the Liberty's competition superior in terms of everyday drivability and refinement, however.

Vehicle overview

The Jeep Liberty first debuted six years ago as the slightly larger successor to Jeep's original Cherokee compact sport-utility vehicle. With an ample greenhouse, high roof line and flared wheel arches, it was an evolutionary departure from that earlier SUV's boxy design, which also paid tribute to the original Jeep Willys off-roader. Not content to simply look the part like many of its car-based SUV competitors, the Jeep Liberty was also designed to venture off road confidently with extreme approach and departure angles, impressive suspension articulation and thoroughly capable 4WD systems.

However potentially useful that off-road ability was, though, we generally found the first-generation Liberty outclassed (particularly in later years) in terms of comfort, on-road handling and refinement. The 2008 Jeep Liberty has been redesigned in hopes of addressing those shortcomings while adding a more rugged image many Jeep enthusiasts thought the previous Liberty lacked. Underneath new sheet metal -- it bears significant resemblance to Jeep's large Commander -- is the same updated platform that's also used for the Dodge Nitro. This platform's updated independent front/five-link rear suspension and power rack-and-pinion steering system help to improve on-road ride and handling.

A nearly 2-inch-longer wheelbase translates into improved interior roominess and seating comfort. There are also additional premium features like rain-sensing wipers, express up/down front windows, remote starting, driver memory positioning and a hard-drive-based navigation system. Versatility is enhanced with a new rear hatch with separate lift glass and an underbody spare tire carrier instead of the previous tailgate-mounted wheel. Also making its debut is an optional new Sky Slider full-length canvas roof that slides open to give the Liberty an airy, Wrangler-like experience.

Jeep fans don't have to worry that the Liberty has gone completely soft. (That's what the Compass is for, after all.) The Liberty still has a solid rear axle and two available "Trail Rated" 4WD systems -- Command-Trac and the updated Selec-Trac II -- as well as hill-descent and hill-start assist technologies. Carrying over from last year is the Liberty's 3.7-liter V6. It's again rated at 210 horsepower, though fuel economy has been improved slightly.

We think the 2008 Jeep Liberty is still a good choice for people planning on using their small or midsize SUV for towing or occasional recreational use. Its low price and simplified trim level structure could also be draws. However, for true off-road ability, the Hummer H3, Nissan Xterra and Toyota FJ Cruiser (not to mention Jeep's own Wrangler Unlimited) are vastly superior. And despite its latest significant refinements and improved on-road manners, the Liberty simply isn't the best choice for consumers who aren't planning on venturing off pavement. For this latter group, we recommend taking a look at models such as the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota RAV4.

2008 Jeep Liberty models

The 2008 Jeep Liberty is a midsize SUV available in Sport and Limited trim levels and with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. The base Sport model features 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories and a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. The upscale Liberty Limited Edition rolls with larger 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a power driver seat, heated side mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a high-power Infinity sound system with satellite radio. Many of the Limited's features are also available on the Sport. Major options include 18-inch chrome wheels, the Sky Slider cloth roof or a traditional sunroof, automatic temperature control, heated leather seats, a power passenger seat, an in-dash six-CD stereo, a MyGIG infotainment system with navigation, rear parking assist and Bluetooth.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Jeep Liberty has been fully redesigned. It remains true to its off-road heritage with two different four-wheel-drive systems to choose from, but much attention has been paid to improve on-road ride and handling characteristics via revised suspension and steering systems. Redesigned sheet metal projects an even more rugged Jeep persona, while inside there's more room, more creature comforts and an available new power Sky Slider open-air canvas roof. As with all new Chrysler products, this year's Liberty is also covered by a new limited lifetime powertrain warranty.

Performance & mpg

Two-wheel drive or one of two different four-wheel-drive systems -- standard part-time Command-Trac or available full-time Selec-Trac -- are offered on both trim levels. All Jeep Liberty models are powered by a 3.7-liter V6 rated at 210 hp and 235 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional on the Sport trim level, while the automatic comes standard on the Limited. A properly equipped Jeep Liberty can tow up to 5,000 pounds, among the best in its class. Engine refinements have translated into slightly improved (though still unimpressive) fuel economy this year; EPA estimates are 16 mpg city and 22 mpg highway for two-wheel-drive models and 4WD variants with the manual gearbox, while automatic-equipped 4WD models rate a slightly lower 15 mpg/city and 21 mpg/highway.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, electronic roll mitigation and side curtain airbags are all standard on the 2008 Jeep Liberty. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Liberty a perfect five-star rating in both front- and side-impact crashworthiness. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2008 Liberty its highest rating of "Good" for frontal offset impacts, up from "Marginal" for 2002-'07 models. However, it deemed the Liberty only "Marginal" (second lowest) in side-impact crash-testing.

Driving

The new 2008 Jeep Liberty exhibits improved on-road manners thanks to a much-needed suspension overhaul, including retuned springs, shocks and rack-and-pinion steering. The revised chassis, together with a longer and wider stance, contributes to greater stability through fast turns and quick transitions, though there's still a modest amount of body roll and harshness to contend with. Like other Jeeps, the Liberty receives top marks for its off-road prowess, and its long suspension travel helps to tame larger bumps on paved roads, too. The Liberty's unspectacular acceleration with the carryover V6 would be tolerable if it achieved good fuel mileage, but it doesn't -- quite the opposite, really. Also, during night driving we found that the headlights were insufficient and inconsistent in their coverage.

Interior

The redesigned five-passenger Jeep Liberty features a 2-inch-longer wheelbase and slightly wider dimensions, which translates into more front shoulder room, more rear legroom and increased cargo capacity compared to the previous Liberty. The interior has also sobered up. In place of the collection of design-y circles that made the old interior resemble a toy is a theme of straight lines and flat surfaces. It is similar to -- surprise -- the Dodge Nitro. And in response to what Jeep claims has been a chorus of complaints from owners, the power window switches have been moved to the door panels from the center console.

For maximum versatility, a fold-flat front passenger seat is available on Sport models and standard on the Limited. Luggage capacity checks in at 31.5 cubic feet with the rear seats up; cargo space is 64.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Jeep Liberty.

5(64%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(3%)
4.4
133 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 133 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid as a rock
E.Roberts,02/07/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I would like to say that we have owned our jeep for six years. We bought it with only 30,000 miles and it now has 112,000. We had to replace the heater core about 8 months ago, but this is about it. My wife travels a lot, and has not had any issues at all. This vehicle, has been a great purchase for us. I will say that the interior colors aren't the greatest because the seats are stained and will not come out. Other than that, no problems.
3rd and Best Jeep I've had
jnaper,02/09/2011
We've owned a 97 Wrangler, 99 Cherokee and now this completely loaded Liberty. Loved them all and this one is the best. We just had a huge snowstorm here near Chicago. My wife and I went out for a drive before our streets were plowed. No one else could make it except for other jeeps or serious 4wd trucks. Our Liberty went through 19-20 inches pf snow without a hiccup. Comfortable, functional, and very capable in deep sand or snow.
Sky Slider Wind Noise FIXED
Bigger in Texas,05/01/2009
Ladies & Gentleman: Alas, I finally had the Sky Slider Wind Noise FIXED on my 2008 Jeep Liberty Limited! I was paranoid about a mechanic touching my roof and making it worse. Since the date I purchased the vehicle in August 2008, I had extreme wind noise and the roof would "puff up" 1/2" -1" in the interior after I reached 65 mph. The noise was completely unbearable when I drove into a 10-15 mph headwind, it was impossible to carry on a conversation, and very difficult to hear the radio. Today, I took my Jeep to Ancira Jeep on I-10 West. Jaye Patton was extremely helpful at the front desk, and the service tech did a marvelous job! I took my Jeep up to 85 mph on the Interstate
475,000kms
dsantin,10/30/2014
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Still going strong 360,000 kms. Live in heavy snow belt, rusty Ontario- rural. 4x4 excellent-- never stuck- plenty of confidence in snow and mud. Have used in mud, lagoons, ditches, snowy farmer fields, towing, fording water-- works well. Unexpected good manners and ride on highway. MPG fair. Roomy versatile interior. Starts/ runs very well-- NO RUST? Did not get skyroof-- you guys that got it and have problems- shame- This was a first year North American redesign-- anticipate problems with gimmicks. Some little things-- blower gone at 300,000- so what! Rear liftgate hinge thing- broke but found replacement at junkers for $400. Differential rear troubles after 180k but now is good. Lots little things beyond 200k but that's not an issue as it owes me nothing. Heating is disappointing. Overall, I can depend on it and I need all of its features as winter is brutal here. Powertrain decent last 150k Bottom rusting but body and paint remarkable roof leaks at rear and caulked under roof rails so better now. I note bad reviews are city and good reviews are rural. This jeep is for serious rural weather and not major city. Now 475k and drives nicely. Minor things and coolant leak.
See all 133 reviews of the 2008 Jeep Liberty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Jeep Liberty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
