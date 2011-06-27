2003 Jeep Liberty Review
Pros & Cons
- Extremely capable off-road, creative interior design, still a Jeep at heart.
- Thirsty at the gas pump, not as "carlike" as most of its competitors.
Other years
List Price Range
$4,300 - $5,500
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though a little pudgy (at nearly 4,000 pounds) and truckish, the 2003 Jeep Liberty is athletic off-road and capable on pavement.
2003 Highlights
For the 2003 Jeep Liberty, a new overhead console, based on that of the Grand Cherokee, includes a unique interface that allows passengers to program the operation of nine convenience and safety items to their own preference. Liberty owners can now personalize several features, including which doors unlock with the first press of the remote keyless entry unlock button, the miles driven between service intervals and the amount of time the headlamps remain on when exiting the vehicle. Finally, an available six-disc in-dash CD player replaces the cargo area mounted unit. Standard four-wheel disc brakes endow the Jeep with improved brake feel on-road, decreased stopping distances and reduced brake fade. Available electrochromic interior and driver-side rearview mirrors help reduce headlight glare from traffic at night, and standard sliding sun visors have been added, which serve to keep the sun out of your eyes by providing added windshield and side glass coverage.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Jeep Liberty.
Most helpful consumer reviews
benjeep3,08/19/2012
I have had this Jeep for over a year and traded up from older jeep Cherokee. replaced tires, battery and switch to AC in dash. Usual maint. costs. The only bad thing is the Gas MPG, but it is an SUV four wheel drive and that is why I got it. Wife has Toyota which gets around 38 MPG so makes up for my Jeep. I did research on this vehicle before I got it with history and previous repairs. Got great deal on it last year. No tow package but can get one installed for around 150.00. Fun to drive in summer and winter. Hate to fill it up but love the reliability and will have it paid of in about another year and a half. Wife drives it too sometimes.
Limited Edition,05/02/2010
I've owned this truck for just about one year and i love it.The only one problem i had was the a/c compressor went out. That's it. Other than that it's been great Great gas mileage. My average between hwy. and town is 20.5. i say a little above average. My family and i love it.
jeepman18,12/06/2012
Jeep liberty 2003 V6 3.7L 4x4 This is an AMAZING vehicle! Ive read so many bad reviews on this and I have never had any problems with ine AT ALL! I have driven a wide variety of vehicles From Hyndaui accent to a Dodge Ram and this has to be my favortie! All these people ho say they have to replace their brakes every 4000 miles are full of crap! How many times do they slam on their brakes bc they werent paying attention to the car infront of them? Alot Im willing to bet on that.
colleen,02/04/2010
I can't believe my jeep has 180K and still runs like new. I have not had one single mechanical issue with it. Oil changes faithfully every 5K, occasional engine tune up and some new brakes 50K back is all I've ever done for maintenance. Am I just lucky or is this actually a decently made US vehicle?
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Jeep Liberty features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
