Consumer Rating
(327)
2003 Jeep Liberty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely capable off-road, creative interior design, still a Jeep at heart.
  • Thirsty at the gas pump, not as "carlike" as most of its competitors.
List Price Range
$4,300 - $5,500
Used Liberty for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though a little pudgy (at nearly 4,000 pounds) and truckish, the 2003 Jeep Liberty is athletic off-road and capable on pavement.

2003 Highlights

For the 2003 Jeep Liberty, a new overhead console, based on that of the Grand Cherokee, includes a unique interface that allows passengers to program the operation of nine convenience and safety items to their own preference. Liberty owners can now personalize several features, including which doors unlock with the first press of the remote keyless entry unlock button, the miles driven between service intervals and the amount of time the headlamps remain on when exiting the vehicle. Finally, an available six-disc in-dash CD player replaces the cargo area mounted unit. Standard four-wheel disc brakes endow the Jeep with improved brake feel on-road, decreased stopping distances and reduced brake fade. Available electrochromic interior and driver-side rearview mirrors help reduce headlight glare from traffic at night, and standard sliding sun visors have been added, which serve to keep the sun out of your eyes by providing added windshield and side glass coverage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Jeep Liberty.

5(64%)
4(26%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
327 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Jeep Liberty Sport 3.7 4x4
benjeep3,08/19/2012
I have had this Jeep for over a year and traded up from older jeep Cherokee. replaced tires, battery and switch to AC in dash. Usual maint. costs. The only bad thing is the Gas MPG, but it is an SUV four wheel drive and that is why I got it. Wife has Toyota which gets around 38 MPG so makes up for my Jeep. I did research on this vehicle before I got it with history and previous repairs. Got great deal on it last year. No tow package but can get one installed for around 150.00. Fun to drive in summer and winter. Hate to fill it up but love the reliability and will have it paid of in about another year and a half. Wife drives it too sometimes.
My Experience
Limited Edition,05/02/2010
I've owned this truck for just about one year and i love it.The only one problem i had was the a/c compressor went out. That's it. Other than that it's been great Great gas mileage. My average between hwy. and town is 20.5. i say a little above average. My family and i love it.
Straight Review
jeepman18,12/06/2012
Jeep liberty 2003 V6 3.7L 4x4 This is an AMAZING vehicle! Ive read so many bad reviews on this and I have never had any problems with ine AT ALL! I have driven a wide variety of vehicles From Hyndaui accent to a Dodge Ram and this has to be my favortie! All these people ho say they have to replace their brakes every 4000 miles are full of crap! How many times do they slam on their brakes bc they werent paying attention to the car infront of them? Alot Im willing to bet on that.
Suprising
colleen,02/04/2010
I can't believe my jeep has 180K and still runs like new. I have not had one single mechanical issue with it. Oil changes faithfully every 5K, occasional engine tune up and some new brakes 50K back is all I've ever done for maintenance. Am I just lucky or is this actually a decently made US vehicle?
See all 327 reviews of the 2003 Jeep Liberty
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2003 Jeep Liberty Overview

The Used 2003 Jeep Liberty is offered in the following submodels: Liberty SUV. Available styles include Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), and Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Jeep Liberty?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Jeep Liberty trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Jeep Liberty Sport is priced between $4,300 and$5,500 with odometer readings between 116877 and122530 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Jeep Liberty Renegade is priced between $4,450 and$4,450 with odometer readings between 138674 and138674 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Jeep Liberties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Jeep Liberty for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2003 Liberties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,300 and mileage as low as 116877 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Jeep Liberty.

Can't find a used 2003 Jeep Libertys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Liberty for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,163.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,330.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Liberty for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,979.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,320.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Jeep Liberty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

