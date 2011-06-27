I have had this Jeep for over a year and traded up from older jeep Cherokee. replaced tires, battery and switch to AC in dash. Usual maint. costs. The only bad thing is the Gas MPG, but it is an SUV four wheel drive and that is why I got it. Wife has Toyota which gets around 38 MPG so makes up for my Jeep. I did research on this vehicle before I got it with history and previous repairs. Got great deal on it last year. No tow package but can get one installed for around 150.00. Fun to drive in summer and winter. Hate to fill it up but love the reliability and will have it paid of in about another year and a half. Wife drives it too sometimes.

