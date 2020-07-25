Used 2009 Jeep Liberty for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 113,696 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,950
Country Chevrolet - Pampa / Texas
Only 108,000 Miles! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Jeep Liberty boasts a Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 115V auxiliary pwr outlet, cargo compartment cover, deep tint sunscreen glass, fog lamps, front passenger fold-flat seat, P225/75R16 all-season OWL tires, premium cloth bucket seats, side roof rails, speed control, temperature/compass indicator, stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, P235/65R17 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE VSB TIRES (STD), FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE.*This Jeep Liberty Comes Equipped with These Options *28W ROCKY MOUNTAIN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 17' x 7' aluminum silver-accent wheels, MyGig multimedia system, deep-tint sunscreen glass, overhead console, P235/65R17 all-season performance tires, pwr sunroof, speed control , EXTRA COST PAINT, DARK SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.7L V6 ENGINE (STD), Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tip start system, Tinted windshield glass.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Country II located at 805 N Hobart St, Pampa, TX 79065 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K09W547645
Stock: PP7209B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 157,598 milesGreat Deal
$5,422$707 Below Market
Great Lakes Honda West - Elyria / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Local Trade, Carfax CERTIFIED accident free, PURCHASED NEW FROM A NEARBY JEEP DEALER, SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE!!!, 4D Sport Utility, PowerTech 3.7L V6, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2009 Jeep 4D Sport Utility Liberty SPORT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic VLP PowerTech 3.7L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28KX9W551296
Stock: T40210A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 89,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,999$984 Below Market
Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Kia - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 4-Speed Automatic VLP Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg KIA, is part of the #1 volume* auto group in the Midwest. Come and see for yourself what has made us #1 We have the new KIA you want today at the price you want to pay and we'll sell it to you with a smile :-) Proudly Selling and Servicing New Used Preowned Certified KIA 's . Schaumburg KIA Service's Chicago Land, Illinois, Schaumburg, Arlington, Arlington Heights, Cook, Lake, Dupage. We have cars Under 10k, Under 5k. Hundreds of Pre-Owned Vehicles to choose from here at Bob Rohrman Schuamburg Kia 1100 E. Golf Road, Minutes from Woodfield Mall and Chicago's O'hare International Airport. Easy Financing Terms and all Trades Welcome. *Vehicle subject to a $895 reconditioning fee that includes a one-year maintenance package, two-year interior protection plan, Vin Etch, multi-point inspection, and free car washes. See dealer for exact details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28KX9W548995
Stock: P2940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 147,066 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,164$454 Below Market
Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Toledo / Ohio
One Owner, 4D Sport Utility, PowerTech 3.7L V6, Automatic, 4WD, Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed Control, Tachometer, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K29W519930
Stock: 20J0212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 98,831 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,995$504 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.AUTOEXPOLI.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K69W515203
Stock: 515203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,242 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,800$852 Below Market
Motion Chevrolet - Hackettstown / New Jersey
This 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport is offered to you for sale by Motion Kia! Looking for an inexpensive 4x4 vehicle that was well kept and fully serviced through our shop? This is it. Tons of life left on this Liberty 4x4. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Jeep Liberty Sport offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Jeep Liberty Sport. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. You can tell this 2009 Jeep Liberty has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 117,242mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2009 Jeep Liberty: The 2009 Jeep Liberty represents a strong, smart purchase in the compact SUV segment. Among the class, the Liberty is very rugged and truck-like, ideally suited toward light towing or serious off-roading. The Sky Slider roof is also a good option for those who want the open-air feel of a soft top. Interesting features of this model are towing ability, Strong off-road-oriented features, interior comfort., and improved handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K29W528207
Stock: A12944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 93,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,994$543 Below Market
Miles Chevrolet - Decatur / Illinois
New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 4 / All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth phone, Liberty Limited, 4D Sport Utility, PowerTech 3.7L V6, 4-Speed Automatic VLP, 4WD, Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat, Dark Slate Gray w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats or Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, 7 Pin Wiring Harness, 7 to 4 Pin Wiring Adapter, Class III Receiver Hitch, Class III Trailer Towing Group, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Power Steering Cooler, Trailer Sway Control, Trailer Tow Group.Odometer is 37052 miles below market average!Miles Chevrolet proudly serving the following communities Decatur, Springfield, Forsyth, Champaign, Bloomington, Lincoln, Taylorville, Pana, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Maroa, Warrensburg, Macon, Moweaqua, and Mt. Zion.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Limited with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN58K39W500126
Stock: 9W500126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,995$961 Below Market
Superior Auto Sales - Miamisburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN58K19W525462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,919 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,495$594 Below Market
Chapman Nissan - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Good PA Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Quick Order Package 28B Sport, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Tachometer, Traction control. PowerTech 3.7L V6 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat. CASH ONLY!Clean CARFAX.THIS CAR IS BEING SOLD COMPLETLY AS IS NO WARRANTY WRITTEN OR IMPLIED. Recent Arrival!2009 Jeep Liberty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K49W545316
Stock: FN20653B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 143,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,000$351 Below Market
Milosch's Palace Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lake Orion / Michigan
4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Cargo Compartment Cover, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Group, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 28B Sport, Remote keyless entry, Side Roof Rails, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Traction control, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3 Radio, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, ALLOY WHEELS, **PASSED MILOSCH'S EXTENSIVE SAFETY INSPECTION, *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF, **4X4, MOONROOF, 4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Cargo Compartment Cover, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Group, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 28B Sport, Remote keyless entry, Side Roof Rails, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Traction control. 2009 Jeep Liberty SPORT 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4WD Recent Arrival! Red Rock Crystal PearlcoatThe Milosch family has been serving Lake Orion and Oxford's automotive needs since 1967. Come experience the Palace Advantage! We want to give you a fair and competitive price upfront. We would also love to have your trade-in! We will give you a fair market trade value for your vehicle. Want to know what your trade is worth? Use our Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer feature on our website to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.Our Service Department & Express Lane are open convenient hours during the week and Saturday. We also offer a free service shuttle for local customers, a customer lounge with free coffee and popcorn, as well as free wireless internet. We also offer a free car wash with every service. Popular Equipment Group (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Cargo Compartment Cover, Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Side Roof Rails, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, and Temperature & Compass Gauge), Quick Order Package 28B Sport, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3 Radio, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K69W529151
Stock: 10813S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 106,900 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
You'll enjoy the open roads and city streets in this 2009 Jeep Liberty. This Liberty has been driven with care for 106900 miles. It's designed to adapt to meet your daily demands with its: 4WD,power windows,power locks,blue tooth and mp3 audio input We're happy to help you become this Liberty's proud owner. Drive it home today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K69W553546
Stock: 19 0282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-01-2019
- 116,798 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
John L. Sullivan Dodge Chrysler Jeep - Yuba City / California
Clean CARFAX. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2009 Jeep Liberty 4WD 4-Speed Automatic VLP PowerTech 3.7L V6 4WD.CALL US AT 1-833-833-6513 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K79W540790
Stock: 000C3872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 149,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$7,499
Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waconia / Minnesota
Excellent Condition. Sport trim. 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, TRAILER TOW CLASS III GROUP, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Hitch, 3.7L V6 ENGINE. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES: POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP 115V auxiliary pwr outlet, cargo compartment cover, deep tint sunscreen glass, fog lamps, front passenger fold-flat seat, P225/75R16 all-season OWL tires, premium cloth bucket seats, side roof rails, speed control, temperature/compass indicator, stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, TRAILER TOW CLASS III GROUP 7-pin wiring harness, 7 to 4-pin wiring adaptor, class III receiver hitch, full-size spare tire w/black steel wheel, HD engine cooling, pwr steering cooler, trailer sway control, 3.7L V6 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). Jeep Sport with Red Rock Crystal Pearl exterior and Dark slate gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, One Owner, 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Local Trade, New Tires VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "Jeep Liberty is bigger than before and has more premium features and substantially improved on-road ride and handling.". AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US: At Waconia new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep dealership. Has been a locally owned and operated family business since 1965. We strive to exceed your expectations. With a knowledgeable sales team, large inventory and everyday low prices, Waconia is the only place you will need to shop for a new or used car by Chrysler, Dodge, Ram or Jeep. Pricing analysis performed on 7/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K49W519167
Stock: 18744A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 139,221 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,991
Mercedes-Benz of Spokane - Liberty Lake / Washington
<b>Summary</b> This 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport is a well maintained vehicle with a clean Carfax! It is well equipped with 4 wheel drive, Power Locks Windows, Auto Headlights and more. For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff today at 509-455-9100. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K99W515180
Stock: KJ644912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 150,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,000
Milosch's Palace Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lake Orion / Michigan
2009 LIBERTY 4D SPORT UTILITY **4WD**Excellent ConditionThis vehicle also includes Satellite Radio, Auto Headlights, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Hitch, Traction Control, Side Air Bags, MP3, Power Outlet, and Split Rear Folding Seating4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Cargo Compartment Cover, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Group, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 28B Sport, Remote keyless entry, Side Roof Rails, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Traction control, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3 Radio, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, *ONE OWNER, **PASSED MILOSCH'S EXTENSIVE SAFETY INSPECTION, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, **4X4, 4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Cargo Compartment Cover, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Group, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 28B Sport, Remote keyless entry, Side Roof Rails, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Traction control. 2009 Jeep Liberty SPORT 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4WD Recent Arrival! Bright Silver Metallic ClearcoatThe Milosch family has been serving Lake Orion and Oxford's automotive needs since 1967. Come experience the Palace Advantage! We want to give you a fair and competitive price upfront. We would also love to have your trade-in! We will give you a fair market trade value for your vehicle. Want to know what your trade is worth? Use our Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer feature on our website to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.Our Service Department & Express Lane are open convenient hours during the week and Saturday. We also offer a free service shuttle for local customers, a customer lounge with free coffee and popcorn, as well as free wireless internet. We also offer a free car wash with every service. Popular Equipment Group (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Cargo Compartment Cover, Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Side Roof Rails, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, and Temperature & Compass Gauge), Quick Order Package 28B Sport, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3 Radio, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt ste
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K19W543801
Stock: 10816S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 135,009 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,495
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
Deep Water Blue Pearl Coat exterior, Sport trim. Satellite Radio, 4x4, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, PWR 6-WAY DRIVER SEAT, 3.7L V6 ENGINE. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES: POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP 115V auxiliary pwr outlet, cargo compartment cover, deep tint sunscreen glass, fog lamps, front passenger fold-flat seat, P225/75R16 all-season OWL tires, premium cloth bucket seats, side roof rails, speed control, temperature/compass indicator, stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, PWR 6-WAY DRIVER SEAT, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.7L V6 ENGINE (STD). EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "Jeep Liberty is bigger than before and has more premium features and substantially improved on-road ride and handling.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System VISIT US TODAY: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28KX9W541271
Stock: 9W541271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 133,803 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,850
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2009 JEEP LIBERTY SPORT ***4WD***VOICE RECOGNITION***TOW HITCH***LUGAGGE RACKS***ALLOY WHEELS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K49W538446
Stock: W2941A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,326 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,950
LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Pin Wiring Harness, ABS brakes, AM/FM CD/MP3 Radio, Class III Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Control, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4D Sport Utility New Price! We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at (800) 863-6343 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine CDJR of Lansing, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GN28K09W526519
Stock: 7LA1739P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-16-2017
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Liberty searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Liberty
- 5(44%)
- 4(41%)
- 3(16%)
