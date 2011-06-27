  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Liberty
  4. Used 2007 Jeep Liberty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(113)
Appraise this car

2007 Jeep Liberty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely capable off-road, high tow capacity.
  • V6 is rather thirsty at the pump, not as "carlike" on the street as most of its competitors.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Jeep Liberty for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$4,000 - $5,795
Used Liberty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Jeep Liberty is well-suited for those seeking a compact SUV that holds its own in the wilderness. Otherwise, more urban-oriented buyers will find most of the Liberty's competition to be better at day-to-day drivability and refinement.

Vehicle overview

Jeeps and mountain trails go together like the president and the White House; it's hard to imagine one without the other. Nimble as a billy goat off-road, the 2007 Jeep Liberty more than lives up to this storied tradition. With steep approach and departure angles and plenty of suspension travel with a solid rear axle, the Liberty is at ease when climbing over boulders or stirring up gravel. Its go-anywhere bravado comes at a price, though, since the Liberty falls short of its peers in on-road refinement.

For consumers expecting to use a small SUV for frequent recreational use, the 2007 Jeep Liberty has enough going for it to make it a decent choice. But if venturing off-asphalt isn't on your itinerary, we'd recommend a number of other choices, such as the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.

2007 Jeep Liberty models

The 2007 Jeep Liberty is a compact SUV that comes in two trim levels: Sport and Limited. The Sport features 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, stability control and a six-speaker stereo with CD player. The more exclusive Limited trim gets you amenities such as 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a six-way power adjustable driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Available options include a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated seats and an in-dash six-disc CD audio system with Infinity speakers. A navigation system, satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity are also available.

2007 Highlights

The Jeep Liberty's Renegade trim has been discontinued for 2007. Also, the 2.8-liter diesel engine is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

Two-wheel or part-time four-wheel drive are available for both trim levels, as is a full-time "Selec-Trac" 4WD system. The Liberty is motivated by a 3.7-liter V6 rated at 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. For the Sport trim level, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. The automatic comes standard on the Limited trim. Properly equipped, the Jeep Liberty can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and stability control come standard on the Liberty, and side curtain airbags are available as an option. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Jeep Liberty earned a perfect five stars for driver protection in a frontal impact and four stars for front-passenger protection. Side-impact testing resulted in a five-star rating for both front and rear passengers. In frontal-offset crash testing by the IIHS, the Liberty was given a "Marginal" rating, the second lowest of four.

Driving

The Liberty's V6 provides good acceleration but drinks plenty at the gas pump. Like other Jeep SUVs, the Liberty is a sensational off-roader. However, the heft required to make it a surefooted billy goat in the rough hobbles it somewhat on the highway and in the city. Its performance on pavement is tolerable enough, but the steering is heavy and numb, and the Liberty exhibits considerable body roll around corners. On the plus side, its long suspension travel does a good job of smoothing out bumps and potholes.

Interior

Inside, the Jeep Liberty provides decent room for four adults (five in a pinch), with satin aluminum accents and chrome-ringed, black-on-white gauges. A full-size spare is hung on the nifty rear cargo door, which features a single-action swing-gate/flipper-glass system. There are a total of 31 cubic feet of cargo space available behind the Liberty's split-folding rear seat and 69 cubic feet when that seat is folded down. The Liberty's main fault is entry and exit for rear passengers; it can be challenging due to the small rear doors and the intrusion of the rear wheelwell into the doorway.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Jeep Liberty.

5(37%)
4(31%)
3(21%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
3.9
113 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

IMO Best Compact 4x4 on the market
jbusc,05/01/2012
This is my third Liberty Limited all equipped with the 3.7 V6, automatic transmission and select-trac 4WD system. This Liberty is also equipped with factory navigation and a 6 disc CD changer. In my opinion the Liberty at least the 2002-2007 models are the most rugged compact SUVs available. Mine gets reasonable mpg's - 18+ overall and low to mid 20's highway. Much better than any of my Wranglers did. I find it very comfortable, and it meets my needs of a growing family perfectly. I find the styling attractive both inside and out. I love the heated leather seats and thoughtful touches such as the rear grocery bag hooks.
My second Jeep
rich mercer,11/25/2006
I love it so much, I bought a second one and will buy a third because it meets the needs of my family living on a mountain. Handles tight hilly roads even in the sleet & snow. Roomy enough inside for my large frame. Covered expandable cargo area carries stuff from mulch to the larger unexpected garage sale treasure. My wife bought one too.
Like My Jeep
Etown,11/18/2010
Intentions was not to buy the Jeep as a matter of fact, I say it on the show room floor like the color and the options so decided to buy. My wife looks straight ahead when she drives and because of that hits about every pot hole. The ruggedness of the vehicle is a plus. The first year took a 2000 mile trip and got right around 25.1 mpg. I change the oil every 3000 mile and rotate the tires every 5000. Got all five tires filled with nitrogen and it helps. Last year we went to Ocean City Maryland roughly 1200 miles and got 23- 24 mpg. Bought seat covers when we got it so no problem with stains. Also no problems with the windows. One door you can hear air when highway driving.
Best Secret on the Road
Rob,12/29/2006
If you need an SUV that can handle rough roads and give you a smooth ride there is no questions this is the best. I test drove every other SUV in this size range and above and kept coming back to the Liberty. I own one and have just ordered a second. It is great on the highway, tight cornering in the city and just tackles the rough roads like nobody's business. I've had my first one through 7, count 'em, 7 hurricanes in Florida. Deep flooded areas. Into the Everglades, down to the beach. Great to drive, no let me correct that FUN to drive. I've got over 120,000 miles and just getting another before they change the body style.
See all 113 reviews of the 2007 Jeep Liberty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Jeep Liberty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2007 Jeep Liberty

Used 2007 Jeep Liberty Overview

The Used 2007 Jeep Liberty is offered in the following submodels: Liberty SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Jeep Liberty?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Jeep Liberty trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Jeep Liberty Sport is priced between $4,000 and$5,795 with odometer readings between 108833 and160887 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Jeep Liberties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Jeep Liberty for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 Liberties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,000 and mileage as low as 108833 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Jeep Liberty.

Can't find a used 2007 Jeep Libertys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Liberty for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,392.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,086.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Liberty for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,741.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,790.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Jeep Liberty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Liberty lease specials

Related Used 2007 Jeep Liberty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles