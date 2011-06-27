Vehicle overview

Jeeps and mountain trails go together like the president and the White House; it's hard to imagine one without the other. Nimble as a billy goat off-road, the 2007 Jeep Liberty more than lives up to this storied tradition. With steep approach and departure angles and plenty of suspension travel with a solid rear axle, the Liberty is at ease when climbing over boulders or stirring up gravel. Its go-anywhere bravado comes at a price, though, since the Liberty falls short of its peers in on-road refinement.

For consumers expecting to use a small SUV for frequent recreational use, the 2007 Jeep Liberty has enough going for it to make it a decent choice. But if venturing off-asphalt isn't on your itinerary, we'd recommend a number of other choices, such as the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.