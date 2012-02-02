Used 2012 Jeep Liberty for Sale Near Me
640 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 88,926 miles
$8,995$2,873 Below Market
- 107,405 miles5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$2,882 Below Market
- 150,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,295$2,420 Below Market
- 96,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,777 Below Market
- 71,492 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,600$2,655 Below Market
- 69,512 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,490$2,222 Below Market
- 112,228 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$2,496 Below Market
- 130,455 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,495$1,788 Below Market
- 64,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$2,285 Below Market
- 144,393 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,500$2,722 Below Market
- 94,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,420$1,737 Below Market
- 117,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990$2,193 Below Market
- 61,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$2,188 Below Market
- 111,775 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,157$1,649 Below Market
- 117,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,984$5,809 Below Market
- 76,294 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,250
- 101,200 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,988
- 55,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,300
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Liberty searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Liberty
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Liberty
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.930 Reviews
Report abuse
jeffinhawaii,02/02/2012
I recently purchased the 2012 Liberty Jet edition. Over the past two weeks that I have had the vehicle, I have found it to exceed my expectations from what I have read in other reviews on line. I bought it based primarily on an emotional response - I had a 2002 Jeep Liberty that finally died. I was looking at other vehicles and then test drove the Jet. If you are looking for a vehicle that has the power, capability and look to plow through rough terrain, but then transition nicely to a luxurious ride, the Jet does it in spades. The seating is comfortable, the cabin well equipped and understandable and it really performs on and off the road. No complaints thus far.
Related Jeep Liberty info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Liberty Tallahassee FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Naples FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Naperville IL
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Fairfax VA
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK New Germany MN
- Used Jeep Compass Frederick MD
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Rochester NY
- Used Jeep Compass Fargo ND
- Used Jeep Compass Winston Salem NC
- Used Jeep Gladiator Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Patriot 2015 Fort Myers FL
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017 San Jose CA
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016 Tyler TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento