  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Liberty
  4. Used 2006 Jeep Liberty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(196)
Appraise this car

2006 Jeep Liberty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely capable off-road, economical diesel engine option, creative interior design.
  • V6 is rather thirsty at the pump, not as "carlike" on the street as most of its competitors.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Jeep Liberty for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$7,995 - $8,495
Used Liberty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Jeep Liberty is well suited for small SUV buyers who plan on making numerous trips into the wilderness. Otherwise, more urban-oriented buyers will find most of the Liberty's competition to be better at day-to-day drivability and refinement.

Vehicle overview

The Jeep Liberty is the successor to the aged Cherokee, which was in production from 1984 to 2001. Evolved from the Dakar and Jeepster concept vehicles ('97 and '98, respectively), the Liberty features design themes from each, such as a large greenhouse, short front and rear overhangs, high roofline, rear-mounted spare tire and 16-inch alloy wheels below pronounced wheel flares. It also borrows from the past; the Liberty is a bloodline descendant of the original Jeep Willys. The Liberty carries the trademark Jeep grille with seven vertical rectangles as well as the traditional Jeep round headlamps.

The Liberty, like all Jeep SUVs, is designed as a true off-roader with steep approach and departure angles and a full 8 inches of suspension travel. To help foster competent handling on paved surfaces, the Liberty employs an independent front suspension, a coil-link rear suspension and rack and pinion steering (the first time a rack and pinion setup has been applied to a Jeep product). Generally, the Liberty works best as a go-anywhere Jeep first and a suburban grocery-getter second. As such, for genuine off-roaders, the Liberty is a natural-born leader in the compact-ute segment. Its standing as a daily driver is, however, tarnished by its big thirst at the fuel pump, at least with the V6. Additionally, although its on-road ride and handling is better than its Cherokee predecessor, the 2006 Jeep Liberty is outclassed in terms of overall ride comfort when compared to other compact SUVs.

2006 Jeep Liberty models

The four-door 2006 Jeep Liberty is a compact SUV offered in three trim levels: Sport, Renegade and Limited. The Sport features 16-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a CD player. The Renegade offers additional equipment such as alloy wheels, higher-grade upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and cruise control. Renegade-only features include unique exterior styling, functional rock rails and a full set of skid plates. The more exclusive Limited trim gets you amenities such as 17-inch alloy wheels and a power driver seat. Available options include a power sunroof, leather upholstery, heated seats, an in-dash six-disc CD audio system with Infinity speakers, a DVD-based navigation system and UConnect, Chrysler's hands-free in-vehicle communication system.

2006 Highlights

The Jeep Liberty gets stability control as standard equipment on all models for 2006. The four-cylinder gas engine has been dropped, however, due to a lack of consumer interest.

Performance & mpg

Two-wheel or four-wheel drive is available for all trim levels, and a full-time "Selec-Trac" 4WD system is available on the Sport and Limited. The base Liberty engine is a 3.7-liter V6 rated at 210 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. For the Renegade and Sport trim levels, a six-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. The automatic comes standard on the Limited trim. In addition, Jeep offers a diesel-fueled 2.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as an option for the Sport and Limited. The diesel comes with a five-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive only. Properly equipped, the Jeep Liberty can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control come standard on the Liberty, and side curtain airbags are available as an option. In government crash tests, the 2006 Jeep Liberty earned a perfect five stars for driver protection in a frontal impact, and four stars for front-passenger protection. Side-impact testing resulted in a five-star rating for both front and rear passengers. In frontal-offset crash testing by the IIHS, the Liberty was given a "Marginal" rating, the second lowest of four.

Driving

The standard V6 provides good acceleration but drinks plenty at the gas pump. The diesel provides plenty of grunt at low speeds, and its improved fuel economy makes for fewer fill-ups. Like other Jeep SUVs, the Liberty is a sensational off-roader. However, the heft required to make it a surefooted billy goat in the rough hobbles it somewhat on the highway and in the city. Its performance on pavement is tolerable enough, but the steering is heavy and numb, and the Liberty exhibits considerable body roll around corners. On the plus side, its long suspension travel does a good job of smoothing out bumps and potholes.

Interior

Inside, the Jeep Liberty provides ample room for four adults inside (five in a pinch), with satin aluminum accents and chrome-ringed, black-on-white gauges. A full-size spare is hung on the nifty rear cargo door, which features a single-action swing-gate/flipper-glass system. There's a total of 29 cubic feet of cargo space available behind the Liberty's 35/65-split-folding rear seat and 69 cubic feet when that seat is folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Jeep Liberty.

5(38%)
4(23%)
3(23%)
2(12%)
1(4%)
3.8
196 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 196 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this Jeep...
Bob,11/04/2015
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Got my 2006 Liberty in 2012 W/80,000 mi on it. Had the recalls done. Done nothing else but routine Maintenance. It likes Mobil 1 High mileage full synthetic. I've been from The Florida Keys to New England and back whith it. 192,000 mi on it and going strong, love it. Good gas mileage For a Jeep too.
Nice SUV if you do the PROPER window fix
terryorr,10/07/2010
I purchased my 2006 3.7 Sport 4WD with full knowledge that the window problem would occur and it did a few weeks after I bought mine. Instead of letting the dealership suck me dry of cash I purchased new steel window internal parts to replace the hideous stock plastic parts that will fail every month. Chrysler knows this but will never admit the parts are junk. Other than that and marginal gas mileage this Jeep does everything a Jeep should do. It pulls a 20' travel trailer, it's great off-road, looks good and feels like a real work SUV. People who complain about ride quality probably should have bought a car based SUV this Jeep rides firm and tough because it is built for work.
Still in love
rachmox,08/07/2013
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
Update 2/9/17: Almost 237k miles, and I still hope she lasts a while longer. Started burning oil, but that's easy. Update 8/9/16: Hit 226k miles this past weekend. Something I didn't realize was a thing with Liberties is a bad sensor in the gas tank. I thought it had to do with the flap that covers the opening to the gas tank falling off, but other people have reported not being able to fill the tank without gas spurting back out. No recall for it, even though there should've been. I just make sure not to put more than 16 gallons in at a time when it's low, and I don't have a problem. I bought my Liberty in Feb '07 with 54 miles on her. She's now at 162K miles, and I've only had to replace a rear control arm and the right rear passenger side window motor up until recently. The left rear window just crapped out a couple of months ago, and I'm about to replace my water pump and fix a leak in the evap system, but after 6.5 yrs, I can't complain. She's been the most reliable vehicle I ever owned. Took a hit from a light rail train that clipped my driver's side sideview mirror. It didn't even take the arm off, only the mirror itself popped out! A freaking train! I was in an accident in Dec and begged my insurance not to total her. So yeah, I love my Liberty.
Love everything about this car, except the mileage!
derrtydave,04/15/2011
I've been a Jeep owner for many years. After my 3rd Cherokee started showing signs of old age, I traded it in for a pre-owned 2006 Liberty Limited. When the Liberty's first came out, I didn't like the design, but it has grown on me. (I still compare the Liberty to the Cherokee, as you'll see). Everything seems intended specifically for convenience and space efficiency, well done Jeep! I also test-drove the new 2008 body style which I didnt feel was built as solidly as the original Liberty body style-- somehow felt cheaper and flimsy, like a bad rental car.
See all 196 reviews of the 2006 Jeep Liberty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Jeep Liberty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2006 Jeep Liberty

Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Overview

The Used 2006 Jeep Liberty is offered in the following submodels: Liberty SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Renegade 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), and Renegade 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Jeep Liberty?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Jeep Liberty trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Limited is priced between $8,495 and$8,495 with odometer readings between 79575 and79575 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 79998 and79998 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Jeep Liberties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Jeep Liberty for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Liberties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 79575 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Jeep Liberty.

Can't find a used 2006 Jeep Libertys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Liberty for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,972.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,510.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Liberty for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,135.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,917.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Jeep Liberty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Liberty lease specials

Related Used 2006 Jeep Liberty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles