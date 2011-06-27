Update 2/9/17: Almost 237k miles, and I still hope she lasts a while longer. Started burning oil, but that's easy. Update 8/9/16: Hit 226k miles this past weekend. Something I didn't realize was a thing with Liberties is a bad sensor in the gas tank. I thought it had to do with the flap that covers the opening to the gas tank falling off, but other people have reported not being able to fill the tank without gas spurting back out. No recall for it, even though there should've been. I just make sure not to put more than 16 gallons in at a time when it's low, and I don't have a problem. I bought my Liberty in Feb '07 with 54 miles on her. She's now at 162K miles, and I've only had to replace a rear control arm and the right rear passenger side window motor up until recently. The left rear window just crapped out a couple of months ago, and I'm about to replace my water pump and fix a leak in the evap system, but after 6.5 yrs, I can't complain. She's been the most reliable vehicle I ever owned. Took a hit from a light rail train that clipped my driver's side sideview mirror. It didn't even take the arm off, only the mirror itself popped out! A freaking train! I was in an accident in Dec and begged my insurance not to total her. So yeah, I love my Liberty.

Read more