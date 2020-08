Used 2004 Jeep Liberty for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This Jeep LIBERTY LIMITED 4X4 is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked SUV? Not this Jeep LIBERTY LIMITED 4X4 and we can guarantee it! If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.7L 6 cyl engine and people will know you've arrived. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Jeep LIBERTY LIMITED 4X4's 3.7L 6 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Jeep LIBERTY LIMITED 4X4. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Jeep LIBERTY LIMITED 4X4. This SUV has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We have made sure that this Jeep has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this SUV. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. We are only minutes away from Haymarket, stop by and visit us today. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Jeep Liberty Limited with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J8GL58K64W229500

Stock: 11906

Certified Pre-Owned: No