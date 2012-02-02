Used 2012 Jeep Liberty
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Considerable off-road capabilities
- useful towing capacity
Most helpful consumer reviews
I recently purchased the 2012 Liberty Jet edition. Over the past two weeks that I have had the vehicle, I have found it to exceed my expectations from what I have read in other reviews on line. I bought it based primarily on an emotional response - I had a 2002 Jeep Liberty that finally died. I was looking at other vehicles and then test drove the Jet. If you are looking for a vehicle that has the power, capability and look to plow through rough terrain, but then transition nicely to a luxurious ride, the Jet does it in spades. The seating is comfortable, the cabin well equipped and understandable and it really performs on and off the road. No complaints thus far.
I went from a Ford Truck to this 2012 Jeep Liberty 3 years ago because I wanted a reliable 4wd that could sit 4 people comfortably with a 5,000 pound towing capacity. I bought it a year old with 29,000 miles. I too was skeptical because of the expert reviews, however the customer reviews were very positive and I was impressed on my test drives. Now that I have owned it for several years, this is by far the best vehicle I have ever owned. I have towed extremely heavy trailers and put it in places that I should not have been able to drive away from. It has literally saved my life a time or two. I have never had one thing go wrong with it. The 4 speed auto is ancient, but it is reliable. The 3.7 engine is the same way. Fuel mileage sucks, but you are paying for a capable SPORT UTILITY, not an SUV body on a Honda Fit. This was made to be a sport utility from the ground up. Only complaints I have: The backseat leg room is somewhat cramped, the front foot leg room is cramped, and the trip button on the steering wheel oddly only works half the time, however i just use the other trip button on the dash. Also, the fuel mileage but as stated earlier, it is expected. Here are my fuel mileage numbers: Average 17.04 Highest 21.81 Lowest 12.74 Overall, great vehicle for someone who wants a more capable sport utility that the status quo. Just understand what you are sacrificing in return.
Never a compromise, a pack leader. Show me another "comparable" vehicle that can tow 5000lbs, great 4x4 for my excursions and snow, looks like a royal and is a snap to clean up!?! I towed 3000lbs from Tulsa to Indianapolis at 19.1 mpg and 65mph. My friend has a V8 Tahoe and never gets better than 15 around town with some highway added in. Roomy, easy to use and a classic elegant design inside and out. Extremely happy with it and it kills me that the replacement is awful and ugly (2014 Cherokee). Jeep forums are filled with Jeep loyalist that actually love to help out. **Update** While the Jeep hasn't grown on me more than the initial months it hasn't diminished either. I went into the purchase knowing the downfalls and the only glaring unfixed downfall to mention is the suspension. After not driving the Jeep for a while I jump in and am appalled by the suspension. I am currently in a rental (2015 200C) and the same downfall exist, horrible suspension characteristics. Everything else I can attest the Jeep lives up to it's name. It hasn't been a pavement queen and getting into the Rockies is an uneventful proposition. We do not drive to the extreme but have easily driven the stock Jeep through a myriad of environments: deep sand/mud/rivers, steep ascents/descents, and pushed our level of rock crawling to hang some wheels. We do all of this loaded to the max with gear, family of four, and the dog all stuffed in or on the Jeep. The first aftermarket addition was the air filter housing which is poorly made. The next addition is an aftermarket lift/suspension upgrade from some Old Man out there. With the added benefit of a 7yr/100,000 mile warranty my boys will be driving this in ten years easy. If I am not.
Being 55 years old I have purchased many, many vehicles the Jeep Liberty is by far the best most logical I have ever purchased. The MPG is alot better than advertised, the ride is alot smoother than I expected ,the exterior and interior styling is great. This Jeep is built to last it will most likely last me the rest of my life. I test drove every mid size SUV on the market and found that no other manufacturer comes close to the Jeep Liberty. I let some friends take it for a trip they loved it and are now in the market for one. The Liberty was a great surprise and I am very happy I bought one.
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
3.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV
3.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Limited Jet 4dr SUV 4WD
3.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Limited Jet 4dr SUV
3.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 3 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|2 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|3 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|25.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Marginal
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Jeep Liberty a good car?
Is the Jeep Liberty reliable?
Is the 2012 Jeep Liberty a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2012 Jeep Liberty?
The least-expensive 2012 Jeep Liberty is the 2012 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,395.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,395
- Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,395
- Limited Jet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,995
- Limited Jet 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,995
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,360
- Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,760
What are the different models of Jeep Liberty?
More about the 2012 Jeep Liberty
Used 2012 Jeep Liberty Overview
The Used 2012 Jeep Liberty is offered in the following submodels: Liberty SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited Jet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited Jet 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2012 Jeep Liberty?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2012 Jeep Liberty and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2012 Liberty 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2012 Liberty.
