2004 Jeep Liberty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely capable off-road, creative interior design, still a Jeep at heart.
  • Thirsty at the gas pump, not as "carlike" on the street as most of its competitors.
List Price Range
$3,000 - $8,355
Edmunds' Expert Review

A thoroughly capable and comfortable compact SUV if you like to bash boulders, but if you're like most people and spend 99 percent of your time on the pavement, the 2004 Jeep Liberty lags behind its more carlike competitors.

2004 Highlights

All 2004 Jeep Libertys now feature a passenger-side grab handle and a power accessory delay feature, while Renegade models get additional rock rail protection and black accent body side moldings. New options include UConnect, Chrysler's hands-free in-vehicle communication system, a tire-pressure monitoring system and a cargo organizer. Safety is enhanced thanks to a system that unlocks doors, illuminates interior courtesy lights and shuts off the fuel pump after airbag deployment. A new trim -- the Jeep Liberty Columbia Edition -- has been introduced, offering 16-inch graphite-painted aluminum wheels; graphite-painted fascias and body moldings; body-colored fender flares; a sun roof; fog lamps; and Columbia badging.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Jeep Liberty.

4.6
428 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Saved me in a rollover
siii,11/15/2012
I loved loved loved my Jeep Liberty. I bought it at 108k and drove it for 2 years. I also drove it home, 500+ miles away at least once a month. The pickup and acceleration is slower than other cars, and the gas mileage was usually 20 mpg (highway). Weird noise in the rear breaks when he was running at ~30mph but it stopped over 40mph. Always had it since I changed the breaks.
This Jeep sums up why I love cars
Carpassion96,10/26/2017
Rocky Mountain Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M)
This car has been a fantastic machine for the 14 years that my mother and I owned it. It was handed down to me during senior year of HS in 2014 and has taken me from California to my current home in Chicago. Its been there through the good and bad of my life. The lack of traction control, ABS and 4WD means that it's fun to drive, especially in rain and snow. We were pretty consistent with the maintenance and as a result, it has been as reliable, if not more than Japanese cars. The only things I can remember going bad were the A/C condenser (in the desert on the way to Vegas, ugh) the radiator, the rear window regulators (which are notoriously prone to failure in Libertys), and worn valve cover gaskets. Other than that, the engine and transmission is still running strong. The suspension is also holding up okay. A few interior bits are broken, worn or torn but thats expected in an American car of this vintage. If you can find a sub-200,000 or even a sub-150,000 mile example with a pretty decent maintenance history, then buy one. This car can last well above 200,000 or even 300,000 if taken care of. Maybe even more. Its just that good.
Perfect SUV
zakk,01/06/2016
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
perfect off road vehicle! Our Wisconsin winters are harsh, but the liberty plows through it like nothing. great room for tall people, amazingly fun to drive, great handling, decent gas mileage, great power/torque, 5,000 ft/lbs, its a tank. buy one now
Wonderful with flaws
camrice,07/31/2013
Wonderful car, fabulous on the highway or in the city, good engine noise down low, and a great throaty roar up top. Short wheelbase makes parking a breeze but sacrifices ride comfort and interior space. 5 people is a squeeze unless one or more is a small child. fun to drive in the city, corners well when not driving extremely aggressively, perfect for whipping around backstreets. However, when you really push it it does feel like it will roll, which is a sacrifice made to provide ground clearance for off roading. Speaking of off roading, this thing can handle anything a sensible person can throw at it. Indiana snow is no match for the 4-wheel drive, weather in low or high settings.
See all 428 reviews of the 2004 Jeep Liberty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Jeep Liberty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2004 Jeep Liberty

Used 2004 Jeep Liberty Overview

The Used 2004 Jeep Liberty is offered in the following submodels: Liberty SUV. Available styles include Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), Columbia Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Rocky Mountain 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Columbia Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), Rocky Mountain Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Renegade 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), Columbia Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Renegade Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), Columbia Edition Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), Rocky Mountain 4WD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M), and Rocky Mountain Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Jeep Liberty?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Jeep Liberty trim styles:

  The Used 2004 Jeep Liberty Limited is priced between $3,750 and$4,999 with odometer readings between 123394 and204087 miles.
  The Used 2004 Jeep Liberty Sport is priced between $3,000 and$8,355 with odometer readings between 60367 and183529 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Jeep Liberties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Jeep Liberty for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2004 Liberties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,000 and mileage as low as 60367 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Jeep Liberty.

