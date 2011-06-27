This car has been a fantastic machine for the 14 years that my mother and I owned it. It was handed down to me during senior year of HS in 2014 and has taken me from California to my current home in Chicago. Its been there through the good and bad of my life. The lack of traction control, ABS and 4WD means that it's fun to drive, especially in rain and snow. We were pretty consistent with the maintenance and as a result, it has been as reliable, if not more than Japanese cars. The only things I can remember going bad were the A/C condenser (in the desert on the way to Vegas, ugh) the radiator, the rear window regulators (which are notoriously prone to failure in Libertys), and worn valve cover gaskets. Other than that, the engine and transmission is still running strong. The suspension is also holding up okay. A few interior bits are broken, worn or torn but thats expected in an American car of this vintage. If you can find a sub-200,000 or even a sub-150,000 mile example with a pretty decent maintenance history, then buy one. This car can last well above 200,000 or even 300,000 if taken care of. Maybe even more. Its just that good.

