Used 1999 Jaguar XJR Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque387 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower370 hp @ 6150 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4026 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width81.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite Mica
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Carnival Red
  • British Racing Green
  • Spindrift White
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Oatmeal
